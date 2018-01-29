TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 29, 2018) - Dream Payments ("Dream"), a leading financial technology (fintech) company that provides a cloud-based payment platform for merchants and financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Brad Staudt as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Having recently launched a version of the popular Dream Payments Point of Sale ("Dream POS") that integrates with QuickBooks on First Data's Clover platform in the U.S., Dream is expanding its executive ranks to support the growing demand for its innovative applications and services. As SVP of Sales, Mr. Staudt will drive sales and growth strategies for the company's rapid expansion across the United States.

Mr. Staudt has spent more than 20 years in the payments space, building high-performing sales teams and successful accelerated growth programs. His background includes sales leadership roles for Clearent, TransFirst, Global Payments, Inc., and First Data Corporation.

"Brad's proven leadership abilities and enviable track record of successfully implementing large-scale sales programs strengthens what is already an incredible team," said Brent Ho-Young, Founder and CEO of Dream Payments. "Dream is changing the way payment processors, application partners and agents work together to power business customers. Adding talented executives like Brad ideally positions Dream to continue innovating and accelerates our growth in the United States."

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be at Dream Payments. The strength of the business and the momentum we are experiencing in the market is a clear indication that we're providing technology and solutions that are unlike anything else on the market. Based on my experience, these solutions are in high demand and will have a significant impact. I am excited to lead the U.S. expansion and drive continued growth for Dream Payments," said Staudt.

ABOUT DREAM PAYMENTS

Dream Payments is an award-winning payments cloud that powers mobile commerce and payment services for merchants across North America. Leading financial institutions and merchant acquirers use the Dream Payments cloud to provide next generation point-of-sale (POS) applications, smart payment terminals and value-added services to businesses of all sizes.

With a growing ecosystem of partnerships with best-in-class financial services providers, including First Data, TD Merchant Solutions, Chase Paymentech and Intuit, Dream delivers the commerce solutions that enable businesses to sell everywhere, accept all payments and thrive in their markets. Dream is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has operations in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information about Dream Payments, please visit dreampayments.com.

