Barnardo's Extends Partnership with BrightGen to 2020 After Adding Three More Years to Its Existing Service Management Contract

LONDON, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Barnardo's, one the UK's largest and most recognised children's charities, has extended its Salesforce Service Management contract with BrightGen for an additional three years. The charity, which aims to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children in the UK, has been a Service Management customer of BrightGen, the UK's leading Salesforce consultancy and Platinum Partner, for the past four years. The two organisations have worked together on projects since 2012.

Barnardo's will continue to use BrightGen for day-to-day Salesforce technology support as well as strategic initiatives. This renewed commitment from Barnardo's is a testament to the impact Salesforce technology can have on an organisation's efficiency and success when properly managed by a team of experts. It is also a sign of Barnardo's commitment to innovation and investment in the technology that will ensure they can continue doing important, charitable work for many years to come.

Bob Darby, Director of Information Services at Barnardo's, said: "We are committed to leveraging the power of the Salesforce platform to achieve our goals of supporting the UK's most vulnerable children. We have proved that we can save a significant amount of time and resource through effective use of technology, and we can improve the experience of our supporters, employees and beneficiaries. We are delighted to continue working with BrightGen. Their support is second to none and the partnership has meant we have continued to develop our use of Salesforce and our internal Salesforce knowledge. We look forward to an exciting future."

Martin Tyte, Co-Founder and COO at BrightGen, added: "Another three years' commitment from Barnardo's is fantastic news for BrightGen and we are delighted to extend our partnership. This will allow us to continue providing value and expertise to Barnardo's to support and enhance their use of Salesforce across the business, enabling Barnardos to do what it does best - support children and young people who are vulnerable or mistreated. We are looking forward to the next three years, during which we will help our amazing Customer innovate, drive efficiencies and implement a strategy for success."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Barnardo's

Last year 272,000 children, young people and families were supported by Barnardo's through more than 1,000 services across the UK, including young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents, and through training and skills or parenting classes.

We work to transform the lives of the UK's most vulnerable children and every year we help thousands of families to build a better future. To find out more visit our websitehttp://www.barnardos.org.uk or follow us on Twitter @barnardos

About BrightGen

BrightGen is a UK based Salesforce Platinum Partner that has been implementing Salesforce solutions and creating customer success for more than 10 years. A Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, BrightGen delivers a full range of services from strategy, consulting and implementation to custom application development and managed support. The company helps global customers across multiple industries discover the full capability of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform from its headquarters in the UK.

http://www.brightgen.com