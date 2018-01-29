F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

To: Company Announcements

Date: 29 January 2018

Company: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Subject: Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value ('NAV') per share of the Group as at 31 December 2017 was 141.2 pence. This represents an increase of 0.9 per cent from the unaudited NAV per share as at 30 September 2017 of 140.0 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 1.9 per cent.

The NAV has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). It is based on the external valuation of the Group's direct property portfolio prepared by CBRE Limited.

The NAV includes all income to 31 December 2017 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. As at 31 December 2017, no adjustments were required to the NAV in respect of dividends for which the share price had gone ex-dividend.

Share Price

The share price was 135.9 pence per share at 31 December 2017, which represented a discount of 3.8 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was (7.9) per cent.

Analysis of Movement in NAV

The following table provides an analysis of the movement in the unaudited NAV per share for the period from 30 September 2017 to 31 December 2017 (including the effect of gearing):







£m

Pence per share % of opening NAV per share NAV as at 30 September 2017 1,118.8 140.0 Unrealised increase in valuation of property portfolio * 11.8 1.4 1.1 Movement in fair value of interest rate swap (0.1) - - Other net revenue 10.1 1.3 0.9 Dividends paid (12.0) (1.5) (1.1) NAV as at 31 December 2017 1,128.6 141.2 0.9

* The ungeared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 31 December 2017 was 0.9%, after allowing for capital expenditure.

The net gearing at 31 December 2017 was 19.6%.#

# Net gearing: (Borrowings - cash) Ã· total assets (less current liabilities and cash).

Performance

The capital value growth over the quarter was 0.9%. The IPD Monthly Index recorded capital value growth of 2.0% over the same period.

Capital growth across the whole portfolio was once again relatively flat over the period. At the sector level industrial and logistics saw the highest capital growth. Yields were held in the other sectors and uplifts in value were achieved where underlying asset management activities contracted or tenancy events occurred notably at Cassini House, St James St London SW1 and Birchin Lane, London EC3. The movement in South West offices was due to the costs associated with the acquisition of One Cathedral Square, Bristol.

Portfolio Analysis - Sector Breakdown

Market

Value

£m % of portfolio as at

31 December 2017 % unrealised

movement in quarter Offices 513.6 36.3 0.8 West End 147.3 10.4 2.4 South East 129.9 9.2 -1.0 South West 31.4 2.2 -5.6 Rest of UK 185.4 13.1 1.4 City 19.6 1.4 7.8 Retail 440.1 30.9 0.2 West End 339.1 23.8 0.3 South East 68.4 4.8 0.0 Rest of UK 32.6 2.3 -2.0 Industrial 239.3 16.9 2.9 South East 54.9 3.9 4.0 Rest of UK 184.4 13.0 2.6 Retail Warehouse 186.3 13.1 0.1 Other 39.3 2.8 0.8 Total Property Portfolio 1,418.6 100.0 0.9

Portfolio Analysis - Geographic Breakdown

Market

Value

£m % of portfolio as at

31 December 2017 % unrealised

movement in quarter West End 486.3 34.3 0.9 South East 356.9 25.2 0.1 Scotland 167.3 11.8 0.8 Midlands 178.2 12.5 1.6 North West 150.5 10.6 2.2 South West 31.4 2.2 -5.6 Eastern 28.3 2.0 2.9 Rest of London 19.7 1.4 7.8 Total Property Portfolio 1,418.6 100.0 0.9

Top Ten Investments

Sector Properties valued in excess of £250 million London W1, St Christopher's Place Estate * Retail Properties valued between £100 million and £150 million London SW1, Cassini House, St James's Street Office Properties valued between £70 million and £100 million Newbury, Newbury Retail Park Retail Warehouse Properties valued between £50 million and £70 million Solihull, Sears Retail Park Retail Warehouse London SW19, Wimbledon Broadway Retail Properties valued between £40 million and £50 million Crawley, Leonardo House, Manor Royal Office Properties valued between £30 million and £40 million Uxbridge, 3 The Square, Stockley Park Office Winchester, Burma Road Other Aberdeen, Unit 2 Prime Four Business Park, Kingswells Office Manchester, 82 King St Office

*Mixed use property of retail, office and residential space.

Summary Balance Sheet

£m Pence per share % of Net Assets Property Portfolio per Valuation Report 1,418.6 177.5 125.7 Adjustment for lease incentives (19.7) (2.5) (1.7) Fair Value of Property Portfolio 1,398.9 175.0 124.0 Current Debtors 24.0 3.0 2.1 Cash 35.2 4.4 3.1 Current Liabilities (19.7) (2.5) (1.7) Total Assets (less current liabilities) 1,438.4 179.9 127.5 Non-Current liabilities (1.8) (0.2) (0.2) Interest-bearing loans (307.7) (38.5) (27.3) Interest rate swap (0.3) - - Net Assets at 31 December 2017 1,128.6 141.2 100.0

Property Purchases and Sales

There were no sales in the quarter.

As per announcement on the 14 December 2017, F&C Commercial Property Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of F&C Commercial Property Trust, has purchased a 56,059 sq ft prime office in Bristol for £33.5 million less deduction for unexpired rent free periods, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.0 per cent. The property is fully let to the strong covenants of the University of Bristol and Dyson Technology on a WAULT of 12.4 years to expiry and 7.6 years to break, generating rental income of £1,780,906 per annum. The purchase was funded out of the company's existing cash reserves.

Commenting on the purchase, Fund Manager Richard Kirby said 'This acquisition complements the portfolio's existing holdings and provides secure income that is backed by solid financial covenants, while also delivering an attractive yield. With current supplies of Grade A office space in Bristol at an all-time low and the city increasing in appeal to a broad range of commercial occupiers, we have confidence in the fundamentals supporting our ability to deliver both capital and income growth for our shareholders from this investment.'

Borrowings

The Group's borrowings consist of a £260 million loan with a term to 31 December 2024 and a fixed interest rate of 3.32 per cent per annum. The Group also has a £50 million bank loan with a term to 21 June 2021 on which the interest rate has been fixed, through an interest rate swap of the same notional value and duration, at 2.522 per cent per annum. In addition, the Board has agreed an additional revolving credit facility of £50 million with Barclays over the same period, to be used for ongoing working capital purposes and to provide the Group with the flexibility to acquire further property should the opportunity arise.

The Group's weighted average cost of debt is 3.3 per cent per annum.

Key Information

This statement and further information regarding the Company, including movements in the share price since the end of the period and the Group's most recent annual and interim reports, can be found at the Company's website fccpt.co.uk.

The next quarterly valuation of the property portfolio will be conducted by CBRE Limited during March 2018 and it is expected that the unaudited NAV per share as at 31 March 2018 will be announced in April 2018.

This announcement contains inside information.

Enquiries:

Richard Kirby

BMO REP Asset Management plc

Tel: 0207 499 2244

Graeme Caton

Winterflood Securities Limited

Tel: 0203 100 0268