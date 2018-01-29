BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a late-stage, clinical biotechnology company developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases, today announced that detailed data from the successful pivotal trial of Renevia in Europe will be presented at the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) conference on February 3, 2018. The Renevia data will be presented by primary investigator Ramon Llull, MD, PhD, Director of Stem Europe Mallorca Center, Mallorca, Spain, at the "Contributed Talks Lipofilling, PRP, Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cells."

The IMCAS conference is one of the premier events dedicated to aesthetic science where therapies related to fat grafting, clinical dermatology and other medical aesthetics procedures are further explored and discussed. The conference is in its 20th year and is expected to have over 8,000 delegates from dermatology, plastic surgery, and related professions from around the world.

Renevia successfully met the primary endpoint in a European pivotal study for the treatment of HIV-Associated Facial Lipoatrophy. Treated patients retained approximately 100% of transplanted volume at 6 months and there were no device related serious adverse events noted during the trial.

BioTime plans to submit the Renevia application for CE Marking later this quarter with an expected approval in the second half of 2018. As the company has previously reported, BioTime views the European trial as a gateway into a larger multibillion-dollar market opportunity, like cosmetic facial aesthetics. Currently, the U.S. facial fat transfer and dermal facial filler market is estimated to be over 4 billion dollars and growing at or near double digits.

About Renevia

Renevia is an investigational medical device that is being developed as an alternative for whole adipose tissue transfer (fat grafting) procedures. Renevia's hydrogel polymer network provides the requisite amino acid sequences for adipose stromal vascular cell attachment and may support proliferation, localization and adipogenic differentiation. Renevia is part of the Hystem hydrogel family of proprietary injectable matrices, which are designed to facilitate the survival and growth of transplanted cells.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a late stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. The Company's current clinical programs are targeting three primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell and drug delivery. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body, and cell/drug delivery. Renevia, a cell delivery product, met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for approval of Renevia in the EU is expected to be early 2018, with possible approval in 2018. There were no device related serious adverse events reported to date. OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements pertaining to product technology, clinical development, regulatory approval timelines, the success of potential cosmetic applications and potential opportunities for BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. BioTime specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

