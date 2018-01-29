VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/29/18 -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GTT) is pleased to announce that Dr. Charles Tarnocai has joined the Company's board of directors. Dr. Tarnocai has 22 years of experience in international mining and mineral exploration and was most recently Vice President, Corporate Development for Alamos Gold Inc. During his 7 years with Alamos Gold, he was responsible for the identification, financial and technical evaluation, and acquisition of development and production-stage mining projects. Prior to that Dr. Tarnocai held the position of Chief Geologist with Oro Gold Resources Ltd. and, for the previous 13 years, the position of Research Geologist with Placer Dome Inc. He holds a B.Sc. geology from Brock University and a Ph.D in geological sciences from the University of Ottawa.

The Company further announces, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, the granting effective January 26, 2018, of 1,780,000 five-year stock options to directors and officers of the Corporation. The Options vest in three equal tranches at exercise prices as follows: one-third immediately at $0.60, an additional third at $0.70 one year from date of grant, and the final third at $0.80 two years from date of grant.

