MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/29/18 -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017, on Thursday, February 8, 2018, before the market opens. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available two hours after its broadcast, and until midnight, March 8, 2018, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 3699338.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, and more. Stingray's services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps, and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

