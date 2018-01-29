Lubrizol: Lubrizol Exhibits at Northwest Materials Show

CLEVELAND, January 29, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces it will exhibit at the 2018 Northwest Materials Show in Portland, OR from February 7-8, at booth #901.

Lubrizol will feature its innovative lineup of polymer solutions including Estane TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU), Estane TRX (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/Innovative-Materials/Estane-TRX-TPU), BounCell-X TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/Innovative-Materials/BounCellX-TPU-Foam), Pearlbond TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlbond-TPU), Pearlthane ECO TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-ECO-TPU), Estane VSN TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/Innovative-Materials/Estane-VSN-9000), Esdex TPU and X4zol-J fiber technology (https://www.x4jfiber.com/). This broad product offering represents a single, convenient and reliable source with multiple products and technologies working together to solve the toughest application challenges in apparel (fibers, breathable films, seam tapes); footwear (hot melt adhesives, textile coatings, midsoles, outsoles, coated yarns); and eyewear (frames, lenses).

Estane TRX TPU is an innovative rubber replacement for footwear outsoles. Rubber compounds have been the traditional choice for athletic footwear outsoles based on its well-balanced traction on dry and wet ground conditions and abrasion resistance. However, the interest in alternative options has increased due to the labor and energy intensive, multiple step rubber process and high scrap rate. Estane TRX TPU combines the benefits of rubber-like traction properties with improved processing via the thermoplastic injection molding process. In addition, Estane TRX TPU offers superior abrasion resistance and clarity in comparison to rubber compounds.

Lubrizol is also offering other innovative technologies for footwear based on its industry leading TPU-chemistry, including BounCell-X TPU, the high performance TPU foam technology for footwear cushioning, Pearlbond TPU, the solvent-free TPU hot melt adhesive technology for component assembly, Pearlthane ECO* TPU, the renewable-source based (non-food competing) TPU for footwear components, and Esdex TPU resins and X4zol-J fibers for footwear upper constructions. With footwear relevant innovations covering upper, cushion, outsole and assembly process, Lubrizol has become a total footwear solutions provider.

For apparel, Lubrizol will showcase a revolutionary elastomeric fiber, X4zol-J, bringing innovation to the performance apparel industry. X4zol-J fiber is made from a proprietary thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resin and is available exclusively from Lubrizol and its Innovation Alliance Network for circular, warp knit and denim fabrics, and seamless garments. Fabrics with X4zol-J offer balanced stretch and recovery, comfortable compression and breathability, for exceptional wearer fit and comfort. Applications for fabrics with X4zol-J include athletic apparel, base layer, athleisure, intimate apparel, shapewear, socks and stretch denim.

"The Northwest Apparel and Footwear Materials show is an ideal venue for us to meet with clients across the industry," notes Justin Park, Lubrizol global footwear business manager. "We collaborate

with brands and supply chain participants to understand their needs. We're looking at markets and applications in new ways, from materials to the combination of properties and design needed to deliver differentiated performance and aesthetic appeal. We're studying how and where products are produced, consumed, and also considering end-of-life issues. By looking throughout the value chain for opportunities to innovate for customers' enhanced automation, performance and sustainability, we're focused on adding real value and helping our customers with the issues that matter most. We believe this more holistic approach to innovation will yield many more significant developments. We continue to develop the people, capabilities, technologies, partnerships and operations needed to make that a reality."

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

