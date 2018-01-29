Clean energy group ITM Power said it had more than doubled its order book as half year income surged. Updating on current trading, the AIM-listed business said that as of Monday, it had £27m of projects under contract with a further £10.4m in the final stages of negotiations. That gave it a total backlog of £37.4m, a 103% improvement on January 2017. Total income for the six months to 31 October 2017, meanwhile, was £4.4m, up 47% on the previous year. The operational loss widened to £2.9m ...

