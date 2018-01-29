Shares in software firm Sopheon soared on Monday as the company said full year profits would be "significantly" ahead of expectations. In a statement, the company added that revenue would be "comfortably" ahead of forecasts to $28m from $23m. Sopheon said both EBITDA and pre-tax profits would be significantly ahead of current market expectations. The year-end net cash position is expected to be $9.5m compared with $4.2m ion 2016. "On 4 January 2018 we reported that continued momentum and market ...

