sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,012 Euro		-0,009
-42,86 %
WKN: A0DPH8 ISIN: GB00B02FJF09 Ticker-Symbol: HYR 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRODEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYDRODEC GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYDRODEC GROUP PLC
HYDRODEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HYDRODEC GROUP PLC0,012-42,86 %