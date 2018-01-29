Cleantech industrial oil re-refining group Hydrodec Group watched its shares lean more than 10% on Monday, after it updated the market on its trading for the financial year to 31 December 2017. The AIM-traded company said group EBITDA was approximately $0.45m, which was the first positive full-year EBITDA in the group's history, and a significant improvement of $1.75m on the prior year. Revenues improved by 6% to approximately $17.8m, which the board said was driven by an improved pricing and ...

