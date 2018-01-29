Shares in Petra Diamonds tumbled on Monday morning after the South African gems producer warned on profits and said it expects to be in breach of its banking terms. London-listed Petra told the City that it would miss analyst expectations for its core full-year earnings by between 10% and 15%. Petra owns mines in South Africa and Tanzania, and provides diamonds for the British crown jewels. But it said that a stronger South African rand had increased its US dollar costs and earnings would ...

