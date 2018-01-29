Marechale Capital shares fell significantly on Monday morning, after the company revealed a serious drop in revenue and profit for the six months to 31 October. The AIM-traded company reported revenue for the period of £125.1k, down from £531k in the equivalent period a year earlier. Its cost of sales reduced by more than two thirds to £44.4k from £153k, but gross profits were down to just £80.7k from £378.1k. The firm reported an operating loss of £278.3k, swinging from a small profit of ...

