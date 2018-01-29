Cloud computing provider Nasstar said full year trading closed out positively with "careful strategic focus" delivering Adjusted EBITDA slightly ahead of management expectations. The company said that positive cash generation helped to deliver a significantly improved net cash position of approximately £1.0m which compared to net debt of £2.8m in 2016. Group adjusted EBITDA margins have moved ahead to 23% from 20.3% and were on track to deliver against the company's target to raise margins ...

