Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - New Age Beverages Commences Shipments Nationally of its New Organic Coco-Libre(R) Sparkling Water

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on New Age Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ: NBEV) ("New Age"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NBEV as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 26, 2018, the Company declared that it has started shipping its new Coco-Libre® Sparkling portfolio to major customers nationally. The Coco-Libre® Sparkling portfolio includes a broad offering of six distinctive flavors including Coastal Coconut, Coconut Lime, Passion Mangosteen, Peach Pear, Melon Grapefruit, and Coconut Watermelon. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, New Age Beverages most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NBEV

New Age Has Secured Authorizations for the Brand in Over 9,500 Stores

In its first month of launch, the Company has already secured authorizations for the brand in over 9,500 convenience, grocery, mass, drug, military, and independent retailers, and through major DSD distribution partners in both the United States and major outlets in Canada. Shipments of Coco-Libre® Sparkling began in early January 2018 and will continue throughout Q1 FY18, as New Age expands distribution in the new accounts throughout the first quarter.

Coco-Libre® Sparkling Meets Consumer Needs by Providing Non-Processed, Organic, and Non-GMO Products

Consumers continue to search for non-processed, no sugar added, organic, and non-GMO products across food and beverage categories. As a result, companies are renewing their focus on developing clean-labeled products. Coco-Libre® Sparkling meets those new consumer needs combining all the natural potassium and electrolyte benefits of coconut water, with other on-trend ingredients. Coco-Libre® Sparkling further distinguishes itself as it is produced from single-origin 100% organic coconut water from the sweetest young coastal coconuts, and is packaged directly at the source.

New Age Expects to Build on Early Success of Coco Sparkling Throughout 2018

Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales of New Age, stated that the response from retailers on Coco Sparkling has been one of the most emphatic. The Company's strategy of providing a one-stop-shop of 100% healthy, natural, and/or organic products makes it very unique in the industry. Cunningham added that although the sales cycle in CPG takes time to materialize, the results in expanded distribution of new products on New Age's newly re-architected brands are coming now, and the Company expects to continue to build on the early success throughout 2018.

New Age Beverages Acquired Coco-Libre® in April 2017

On April 03, 2017, New Age acquired Maverick Brands, LLC and its flagship coconut water beverages line Coco-Libre®. The acquisition filled an important gap to complete New Age's functional beverages portfolio, bringing in a top five and the number one multi-serve brand in the category, and providing an excellent organic coconut water source for some of the Company's planned new products.

About Coco-Libre® Sparkling

The new Coco-Libre® Sparkling - the first of its type worldwide - is an organic, non-GMO, not-from-concentrate, sparkling coconut water with zero added sugar, green tea antioxidants, and tropical fruit juice. It capitalizes on the major industry sparkling trends with a light, crisp, quenching, and refreshing all-natural product with nothing artificial.

About New Age Beverages Corp.

Founded in 1994, New Age provides health-conscious consumers with a diversified, all-natural, functional, beverage portfolio spanning numerous product categories, sales channels, and consumer demographics. The Company is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, New Age Beverages' stock advanced 1.35%, ending the trading session at $3.76.

Volume traded for the day: 1.57 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 669.51 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 88.94%; previous three-month period - up 58.65%; and year-to-date - up 73.27%

After last Friday's close, New Age Beverages' market cap was at $106.30 million.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors