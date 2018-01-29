Active-Investors: Wired News - Navigant Announces Collaboration with COMPASS Cyber Security Team to Expand Cyber Risk and Information Security Practice

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) ("Navigant"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NCI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 26, 2018, the Company, which is a leading global professional services firm, announced that the Comprehensive Applied Security Solutions, LLC ("COMPASS"), a Baltimore-based firm that delivers cyber risk consulting and technical security services, has joined Navigant. COMPASS delivers technical security services to academic, federal government, non-profit, and commercial clients. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Navigant Consulting most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NCI

The Announcement

Navigant views the addition of the COMPASS team as a step to enhance its approach towards cybersecurity, helping expand Navigant's information security capabilities. The Company also added that it intends to make the team's tools, methodologies, and expertise available to its clients, where the team's services are built upon its expertise in cybersecurity risk management, identifying and assessing potential security gaps, reporting, remediating, and monitoring cyber threats, and breach response management.

The addition of the COMPASS team and its cybersecurity risk management expertise would enable Navigator to enhance the information security practice, which the Company has executed over multiple years in serving the clients' data protection needs. The Company added that COMPASS is well-positioned to understand clients' objectives and execute its complete suite of cybersecurity services needed in the complex digital age.

Robert Anderson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Navigant, stated that following the integration of the COMPASS team, Navigant would offer a full-service cyber risk and security practice, enabling clients with all aspects of the proactive, reactive, and training requirements to strengthen their cybersecurity enterprise infrastructure. Anderson, according to Navigant, is a recognized expert in the cybersecurity, incident response, cyber hacking, counter-intelligence, and economic espionage cases, with nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement including senior roles with the FBI.

The Engine Capital Letter

Recently, on January 24, 2018, Engine Capital LP ("Engine"), a 4.4% stakeholder of the outstanding shares of Navigant, announced that it delivered a letter to the Company's Board of Directors. Engine debated that Navigant trades at a very low absolute and relative valuation, with Navigant trading at approximately 6.9x 2018E EBITDA1. Additionally, Navigant's total shareholder return has lagged its peers, as well as every relevant index over the last one, three, and five-year timeframe.

Engine added that in order to significantly enhance shareholder value, there were two options to explore, where for Navigant to remain a standalone public Company was the first option, with an intense focus on improving its margins, reducing its working capital, reducing its capital expenditures, and optimizing its balance sheet and capital allocation. The other option, according to Engine, was to explore what buyers would be willing to pay for Navigant in the market, believing that both paths would lead to significant shareholder value creation.

Navigant responded to the letter, stating that it was disappointed with Engine's viewpoint, and disagreed with certain assertions and analysis presented in the letter. The Company added that over the past several years, it has taken numerous and clear actions to improve performance and create shareholder value, while maintaining its focus on the Company's long-term strategic objectives.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Navigant Consulting's stock climbed 2.24%, ending the trading session at $20.50.

Volume traded for the day: 111.31 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.78%; previous three-month period - up 17.95%; past six-month period - up 3.48%; and year-to-date - up 5.62%

After last Friday's close, Navigant Consulting's market cap was at $928.24 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.95.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Management Services industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors