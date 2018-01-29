Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Merus Reports First Patient Dosed In Phase-2 Clinical Trial of MCLA-128 In Two MBC Patient Populations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MRUS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 28, 2018, the Company declared that a first patient has been dosed in a Phase-2, open-label, multi-center international clinical trial, evaluating MCLA-128 in two metastatic breast cancer (MBC) populations including HER2-positive MBC patients and hormone receptor positive/HER2-low MBC patients. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Merus N.V. most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MRUS

Merus to Define a Clinical Plan for MCLA-128 in Solid Tumors Beyond MBC in Q2 2018

Ton Logtenberg, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Merus, stated that with the promising single agent activity observed in heavily-pretreated patients underscoring the potential of MCLA-128 in MBC, the Phase-2 study is designed to elucidate the activity of this important HER2/HER3-targeted candidate in combination with current standards of care in areas of unmet need. Logtenberg mentioned that the study evaluating single agent activity for MCLA-128 in gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung (NSCL) cancers is ongoing and the Company anticipates defining a clinical plan for MCLA-128 in solid tumors beyond MBC, starting in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-Randomized Phase-2 Clinical Trial

The MCLA-128 Phase-2 clinical trial will enroll 120 patients across the US and Europe. In the first cohort, HER2-positive MBC patients who are progressing on anti-HER2 therapies including TDM-1, will receive MCLA-128 in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. In the second cohort, MBC patients with confirmed hormone receptor positive status and HER2-low [immuno-histo-chemistry (IHC) HER2 1+ or 2+ and fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH) negative for HER2 amplification] who are progressing on hormone therapies and CDK4/6 inhibitors, will receive MCLA-128 in combination with endocrine therapy. The primary endpoint for both cohorts is the clinical benefit rate at 24 weeks. The study is expected to be completed in March 2020.

Merus Received First CTA Approval for MCLA-158 in Belgium

On January 04, 2018, Merus announced the approval of a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Belgium for MCLA-158, for the potential treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The Company planned to first initiate a Phase-1, first-in-human clinical trial of MCLA-158 in Belgium in Q1 2018. Merus has filed CTA in several other European countries.

About Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC)

MBC is a breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other organs in the body, most often the bones, lungs, liver, or brain. Although MBC has spread to another part of the body, it is considered and treated as breast cancer. This cancer arises months or years after a person has completed treatment for early or locally advanced (stage I, II, or III) breast cancer. Until now, there is no cure for MBC.

About MCLA-128

MCLA-128 is a full-length IgG bispecific antibody with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) targeting HER2 and HER3 receptors. MCLA-128 employs a Dock and Block mechanism in which the mode of HER2 receptor binding orientates the HER3 binding arm to effectively block oncogenic signaling through the HER2:HER3 heterodimer, even under high heregulin concentrations. Additionally, MCLA-128 is modified for enhanced ADCC in order to recruit and activate immune effector cells to directly kill tumor cells.

About Merus N.V.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology Company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics with the goal of treating and potentially curing cancer patients. The Company's most advanced development programs use the Biclonics® format, that are capable of simultaneously attacking tumors in multiple ways.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Merus N.V.'s stock ended the trading session flat at $18.83.

Volume traded for the day: 31.85 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 26.36 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 23.39%; previous three-month period - up 15.66%; and past six-month period - up 20.09%

After last Friday's close, Merus N.V.'s market cap was at $363.04 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors