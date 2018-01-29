

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $72.45 million, or $0.55 per share. This was lower than $117.68 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $483.23 million. This was down from $527.40 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $72.45 Mln. vs. $117.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.9% -Revenue (Q4): $483.23 Mln vs. $527.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.4%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.78 - $1.82 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX