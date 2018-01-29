

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said that Linda Huber is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, after more than 12 years of service as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Huber has agreed to remain at the company for a transitional period, and Moody's has begun a comprehensive search for a successor.



Huber joined Moody's in May 2005 from U.S. Trust Company, a subsidiary of Charles Schwab & Company, Inc., where she served as Executive Vice President and CFO.



She previously worked in increasingly senior roles at Freeman & Co., PepsiCo, Bankers Trust Company and First Boston Corp. She also held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army, where she served from 1980 to 1984.



