Life Sciences practice to offer full suite of services to continental Europe

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) announced today the expansion of its life sciences practice to Berlin, Germany, creating a beachhead to serve continental Europe. The office will offer the full suite of capabilities of Navigant's life sciences practice to optimize decision-making at the product, business unit, and enterprise level. These solutions include product planning and development, market access, pricing and reimbursement, commercialization, franchise and business strategy, regulatory and compliance capabilities, and corporate strategy. The practice will be co-located with Ecofys, a Navigant company.

Navigant has built an international reputation as a preferred expert and trusted partner for life sciences companies seeking to mitigate their risks while achieving exceptional growth. Its life sciences consulting team provides services to pharmaceutical, specialty, and medical technology organizations facing strategic, operational, dispute, compliance, and investigative issues.

"Navigant continues to invest in continental Europe to better support our local clients and to continue to attract the very best talent to support life sciences' commercial, market access, and medical technology consulting services," said Eduardo Schur, global practice area leader of life sciences. "This new office builds on our extensive presence in London. Europe is a hub for innovation and progressive policy in the life sciences industry, and we look forward to working side by side with our clients across the continent."

The expansion adds to Navigant's geographic growth strategy for life sciences. In recent months, Navigant acquired substantially all of the assets of Quorum Consulting, Inc., a San Francisco-based life sciences consulting firm that helps develop clinical evidence and outcomes data to support payer coverage policies and product adoption.

Navigant's Healthcare segment is composed of consultants, former provider administrators, clinicians, and other experts with decades of strategy, operational/clinical consulting, managed services, revenue cycle management, and outsourcing experience. Professionals collaborate with hospitals and health systems, physician enterprises, payers, government, and life sciences entities, providing strategic, performance improvement, and business process management solutions that help them meet quality and financial goals.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

