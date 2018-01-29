Subcutaneous Self Injection Markets, 2024 - Why it's Growing

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Subcutaneous Self Injection Markets to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.



For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.



Subcutaneous Self Injection Markets - What You Will Learn

Provides detailed analysis of self-administered subcutaneous drug products, drug delivery and device strategies, and product development factors

Assesses key markets, market dynamics and market demographics

Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates SC drug products in nine key therapeutic segments

Provides market data and forecasts to 2024

Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations

Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on self-administered subcutaneous drug product commercialization

Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. The Market Opportunity



3. Subcutaneous Self-Administration - Why it's Growing

The Evolving Drug Pipeline

Device and Packaging Technology Advances

Shifting Patient Demographics

Healthcare Economics

Demand Drivers

Innovation in Prefilled Device Designs

Therapeutic Targets and Treatment

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

4. Subcutaneous Delivery Device Design Factors

Ergonomics and Ease of Use

Safety Features

Needle Insertion Depth

Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

High Viscosity Drugs

High Volume Drugs

5. Subcutaneously Delivered Drugs - Delivery Device Strategies



6. Handheld Devices

Autoinjectors

Pen Injectors

Prefilled Syringes

Other Handheld Devices

Wearable Devices

Patch Pumps

Large Volume Wearable Devices

7. Subcutaneous Self-Administration

Therapeutic Sector Product Analysis & Forecasts

Anticoagulants

Antivirals

Autoimmune Diseases

Diabetes

Hematopoietics

Hormone Replacement

Neurology

Osteoporosis

Reproductive Health

8. Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

DTC Marketing

Patient Education

9. Market Sector Participant Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mj5fvp/subcutaneous_self?w=5



