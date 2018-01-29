Active-Investors: Wired News - Alaska Air Group to Pay $148 Million in Employee Bonuses

Stock Monitor: Southwest Airlines Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) ("Air Group"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ALK as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 26, 2018, the Company announced that its group companies Alaska Airlines, Virgin America, and Horizon Air will be paying approximately $118 million in incentive bonuses to their employees. Additionally, nearly 23,000 Air Group's employees will be receiving the previously announced one-time $1,000 bonus, which is payable on January 29, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Alaska Air. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LUV

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Alaska Air Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ALK

Commenting on the payment of bonus to employees, Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines' President and COO, said:

"In light of so many important achievements in the last year, including meeting several integration milestones, I'd like to thank all 23,000 employees at Alaska, Virgin America, Horizon and McGee Air Services for their hard work and laser-like focus on safety. It's an honor to work alongside such dedicated, committed employees who deliver outstanding service to our guests every day."

Details of the Bonus Payment

Employees of Alaska Airlines, Virgin America, and Horizon Air are expected to receive $118 million on January 26, 2018. This translates to an average of over 7% of the annual pay for 2017, or an additional month's pay for most of the employees. This annual bonus paid to Air Group's employees is termed as Performance Based Pay (PBP) and is payable when the said Company meets or exceeds previously set goals in terms of safety, customer satisfaction, cost control, customer loyalty, and profit. This is the ninth consecutive year when all Air Group's employees are set to receive the PBP. The PBP is over and above the approximately $7 million in monthly operational bonuses that were paid to employees in 2017 for achieving monthly on-time and customer satisfaction targets.

The special one-time bonus was announced by Air Group in early January 2018 and was the result of the additional tax savings from the changes announced in the corporate tax legislation by the Trump Administration. It included employees working for Alaska Airlines, Virgin America, Horizon Air, and McGee Air Services affiliates. The one-time bonus was not payable to top management of the companies including top executive officers and managing directors.

The total outlay for Air Group in terms of annual bonuses including one-time special bonus, PBP and monthly bonuses is approximately $148 million. Out this nearly 52% of the PBP, or approximately $62 million, will be paid to employees of Alaska Airlines, Virgin America, and Horizon Air located in the Puget Sound area. Nearly 23% of the PBP, or approximately $27 million, will be paid to employees across California, $12 million will be paid to employees across Oregon, and $278.1 million will be paid to employees across the state of Alaska.

Achievement of integration targets related to the acquisition of Virgin America

The bonuses are being paid to employees after 13 months of completing the acquisition of Virgin America. Alaska Air Group completed the acquisition of Virgin America in December 2016. In this timeframe of 13 months, the employees of both Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have together achieved major integration milestones which include:

Getting a single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on January 11, 2018. This means that the FAA recognizes Alaska and Virgin America as one airline;

Air Group showcased new West Coast-inspired, custom-designed uniform collection for all Air Group's uniformed employees and has launched a wear-test for these new uniforms;

Moved to a single loyalty and credit card program;

Combining operations of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America in 22 of 31 airports;

Addition of 44 new routes to Alaska's network over and above the 38 routes added due to the acquisition of Virgin America;

Bringing the human resources, finance, and payroll functions of both Alaska Airlines and Virgin America on the same systems.

The Company expects to achieve nearly 75% of its integration targets by end of April 2018 including the move to a single reservation system, website, check-in kiosk, app, and call center.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Alaska Air Group's stock rose 3.98%, ending the trading session at $64.54.

Volume traded for the day: 3.97 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.19 million shares.

After last Friday's close, Alaska Air Group's market cap was at $8.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.35.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Regional Airlines industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors