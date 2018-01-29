Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - XBiotech To Present Data From Phase-2 Study On MABp1 For Treatment Of Hidradenitis Suppurativa at EHSF Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=XBIT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 26, 2018, the Company announced additional results of its Phase-2 study evaluating its True Human antibody, MABp1, as a treatment for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), which will be presented at the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation (EHSF) Conference, occurring in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on February 08, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Phase-2 Study Results Corroborate HiSCR Findings with iHS4 Scoring as a Measure of Efficacy

The Phase-2 study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating significant treatment benefit using the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) endpoint, a validated method used in the development of the only therapy currently approved for the treatment of HS. Investigators used data from the Phase-2 study to evaluate the iHS4 scoring method to see how it correlates with the HiSCR findings. The iHS4 scoring system has recently been proposed as a new measure of HS disease severity. The data presented is a retrospective analysis using the iHS4 score for all 20 patients who were randomized to receive either placebo or MABp1 therapy in the Phase-2, double-blind study, after 12 weeks of therapy. A 30% decrease of the iHS4 score from the baseline at week 12 was associated with 100% sensitivity for positive HiSCR score. This change was found in one and in four patients allocated to placebo and MABp1, respectively.

Publication of Data from HS Phase-2 Study in the "Journal of Investigative Dermatology'

In December 2017, results of the Phase-2 study were published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, reporting that the study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a significant improvement in HS patients treated with MABp1 compared to control after 12 weeks of therapy.

FDA Approved Drugs for Treatment of HS

In September 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor adalimumab (Humira, AbbVie) for the treatment of moderate to severe HS, making it the first and only FDA-approved therapy for HS. Adalimumab is recommended as a first-line treatment option in patients with HS who were unresponsive to, or intolerant of, oral antibiotics.

About MABp1

XBiotech's True Human antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy, and tolerability.

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Hidradenitis Suppurativa, also known as acne inversa, is a long-term skin disease characterized by the occurrence of inflamed and swollen lumps. These are typically painful and break open releasing fluid or pus. The areas most commonly affected are the underarms, under the breasts, and groin. After healing, scar tissue remains, which may result in self-consciousness or depression.

About XBiotech Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech is a fully-integrated global biosciences Company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. The Company is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to exceed the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, XBiotech's stock dropped 5.21%, ending the trading session at $4.73.

Volume traded for the day: 254.30 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 98.83 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.37%; previous three-month period - up 16.79%; past six-month period - up 2.16%; and year-to-date - up 20.05%

After last Friday's close, XBiotech's market cap was at $161.53 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors