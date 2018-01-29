Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Progressive's Premium Growth Boosted Top-Line

Stock Monitor: RLI Corp. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During FY17, Progressive reported net premiums written of $27.13 billion compared to $23.35 billion at the end of FY16. For FY17, net premiums earned were $25.73 billion, 14% above the $22.47 billion reported in FY16. Furthermore, the Company's total revenues were $26.84 billion in FY17, also rising 14% from $23.44 billion a year ago.

The Mayfield Village, Ohio-based Company recorded a net income attributable to its shareholders of $1.59 billion in FY17 compared to $1.03 billion in FY16. The Company's diluted net income per share rose to $2.72 in FY17 from $1.76 in the previous year. Moreover, the Company posted a comprehensive income attributable to its shareholders of $1.94 billion, or $3.31 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $1.16 billion, or $1.99 per diluted share, in FY16.

Performance Metrics

The auto insurance Company reported a combined ratio of 93.4 in the year ended December 31, 2017. Furthermore, calendar year Loss Adjustment Expense (LAE) ratio was 73.1, while expense ratio was 20.3 in FY17.

The auto insurance Company had a total portfolio return (FTE) of 5.2% in FY17 compared to 4.0% in FY16. The Company's return on fixed-income securities (FTE) was 3.0% in FY17 compared to 2.9% in FY16. Meanwhile, return on common stock (FTE) increased to 21.8% during FY17 from 12.8% in the previous year.

Segment Performance

In the year ended December 31, 2017, Progressive's total personal auto policies in force were 11.71 million, up 13% from 10.39 million in December 2016. Total special lines policies registered a growth of 2% to stand at 4.37 million y-o-y in December 2017. Personal Lines Business's net premiums written grew 17% to $22.93 billion y-o-y in FY17. The segment reported a net premiums earned growth of 14% and stood at $21.95 billion on a y-o-y basis as on December 31, 2017.

The Company's Total Commercial Lines polices grew 6% to 646.8 million y-o-y during FY17. The segment's net premiums written and earned registered a growth of 47% and 20%, respectively, and they stood at $204.6 million and $238.8 million y-o-y, respectively, in the full year ended December 31, 2017.

Property business policies in force were 1.46 million as on December 31, 2017, rising 22% on a y-o-y basis. Net premiums written and net premiums earned grew 17% and 14%, respectively, and were at $1.09 billion and $988.8 million y-o-y, respectively, at the close of the full year FY17.

Dividend

On December 08, 2017, Progressive's Board of Directors declared an annual variable dividend of $1.1247 per common share, to be paid on February 09, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 02, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, The Progressive's stock fell 1.67%, ending the trading session at $54.83.

Volume traded for the day: 5.74 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.94 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 12.80%; previous six-month period - up 18.47%; and past twelve-month period - up 44.14%

After last Friday's close, The Progressive's market cap was at $31.87 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.87.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

