

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) announced it intends to move forward with a structural simplification of the Alliance Partnerships. The management has recommended to the Board that further streamlining the Alliance Partnerships' structure into a single reporting and trading entity should be pursued.



The company currently anticipates simplification would be principally accomplished through a distribution of ARLP common units held by AHGP to the AHGP unitholders. While the final form of this simplification is being refined, the company expects to complete this process in 2018.



