Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Amphenol Reported Record Quarterly Sale, Adjusted EPS, and Operating Cash Flow

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Amphenol's sales were a record $1.94 billion for Q4 2017, up 18% compared to sales of $1.65 billion in Q4 2016, reflecting diversified growth across the Company's markets including in particular mobile devices, industrial, automotive, commercial air, and military. In the reported quarter, currency translation had the effect of increasing sales by approximately $36 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.79 billion.

Amphenol's sales for the year ended December 31, 2017, were a record $7.01 billion compared to $6.29 billion for FY16. Currency translation had the effect of increasing sales by approximately $13 million for FY17.

Amphenol reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.34 for Q4 2017 compared to GAAP diluted earnings of $0.75 per share for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included an estimated one-time charge of approximately $1.26 per share related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) partially offset by the excess tax benefit of approximately $0.07 per share related to options exercised during Q4 2017. Excluding the effect of these items, Amphenol's adjusted earnings were a record $0.86 per share in Q4 2017 compared to $0.75 per share for the year ago comparable period., and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.81 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Amphenol's GAAP earnings were $2.06 per share compared to $2.61 for FY16. In addition to the impact of the Tax Act mentioned above, the 2017 period included acquisition-related costs of $0.01 per share as well as tax benefit of options exercised during the year of approximately $0.21 per share. The Company's FY16 results included acquisition-related costs of $0.11 per share. Excluding the effect of these items, Amphenol's adjusted earnings were a record $3.12 per share for FY17 compared to $2.72 per share for the year ago same period.

Amphenol's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Interconnect business, which comprised 95% of the Company's total sales, jumped 19% on a y-o-y basis to $1.85 billion, driven primarily by organic growth as well as the impact of acquisitions. In the Interconnect segment, margins came in at 22.4% in the reported quarter, unchanged compared to the year ago same period.

The Company's Cable business, which comprises 5% of its total sales, fell 5% to $91.3 million on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017. The Cable segment's margins were 11.2% in the reported quarter, down compared to Q4 2016 margins of 14.9%, primarily driven by an increase in certain commodity costs together with the lower volumes.

Cash Matters

Amphenol's operating cash flow in Q4 2017 and full year 2017 reached record levels of $428 million and $1.14 billion, or approximately 156% and 116% of adjusted net income, respectively. During the reported quarter, the Company repurchased 700,000 shares at an average price of approximately $89. These repurchases were made under the Company's $1 billion two-year stock repurchase program. Until the earnings release date, the Company has repurchased approximately 8.4 million shares, or $618 million, under the plan, with approximately $318 million of repurchase remain available under the program through January 2019.

Outlook

For first quarter 2018, Amphenol is forecasting sales in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion and diluted earnings in the band of $0.78 to $0.80 per share. For the full year 2018, the Company is projecting sales in the range of $7.44 billion to $7.60 billion, an increase of 6% to 8% over 2017. The Company is estimating diluted earnings in the range of $3.39 to $3.47, an increase of 9% to 11% compared to adjusted diluted earnings in 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Amphenol's stock climbed 1.68%, ending the trading session at $92.73.

Volume traded for the day: 1.57 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.26 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.63%; previous three-month period - up 6.28%; past twelve-month period - up 39.15%; and year-to-date - up 5.62%

After last Friday's close, Amphenol's market cap was at $28.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.61.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.82%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

