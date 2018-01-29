'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour' Adds Over 100 New Dates Across North America, Europe, Australia And Asia

-Massive Comedy Tour To Hit All New Major Cities Across the Globe Throughout 2018
- Tickets On Sale To General Public For Most Cities Starting Wednesday, January 31
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Kevin Hart announced he is expanding his widely successful and massively hysterical 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,' adding over 100 new dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will kick off March 23 in Baltimore, MD and hit all new cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, London, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, and more. See below for full routing and on sale details.
Regional tickets will go on sale as follows:
North America
- Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm ET at LiveNation.com
Europe
- Presales for Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Berlin, and Cologne will begin Wednesday, January 31 at 10am EST and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2 at 10am local time, visithttps://acomicsoul.com/ for tickets and more details
- Tickets for Paris will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 10am local time
- Tickets for Amsterdam will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 6pm local time
- Presales for U.K. and Ireland dates will begin Wednesday, January 31 at 10am local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 3 at 10am local time
- Visit https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/kevin-hart-tickets for tickets and more details for Paris, Amsterdam, U.K. and Ireland dates
Australia
- Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 23 at 12pm local time
- Visithttp://lvna.co/KevinHart2018 for tickets and more details
Singapore
- Presales will begin Wednesday, June 20 at 10am local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, June 21 at 10am local time
- Visit www.livenation.asia for tickets and more details
Hart's last multi-city domestic and international WHAT NOW comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world, including being the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field. Internationally, he sold out over a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets, and sold out arenas across Australia, selling 100,000 tickets. Hart's hit comedy tour grossed over $100 million worldwide.
2017 was a banner year for Hart, his memoir I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons debuted at Number One on the New York Times Bestseller list and remained on the list for ten consecutive weeks. The book also topped records on the Audible platform, selling over 100,000 copies in the first five weeks. Earlier in the year Hart voiced a title character in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. To close 2017, Kevin appeared in the Sony reboot of the classic film Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. Jumanji has been Kevin's highest grossing box office release to date, the movie has made over $800 million worldwide.
Hart's newest business venture is his digital platform the LOL NETWORK - Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership global content leader Lionsgate. Hart's next feature film is Night School for Universal, a film in which he co-wrote, produces and stars in - all under the Hartbeat production banner. The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam.
'THE KEVIN HART IRRESPONSIBLE TOUR' 2018 DATES:
DATE:
CITY:
VENUE:
Fri Mar 23
Baltimore, MD
Royal Farms Arena
Sun Mar 25
Richmond, VA
Richmond Coliseum
Fri Mar 30
Hampton, VA
Hampton Coliseum
Sat Mar 31
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Sun Apr 01
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
Fri Apr 06
Birmingham, AL
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sat Apr 07
Jacksonville, FL
Veterans Memorial Arena
Sun Apr 08
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
Fri Apr 13
St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center
Sat Apr 14
Chicago, IL
United Center
Fri Apr 20
London, ON
Budweiser Gardens
Sat Apr 21
Hamilton, ON
FirstOntario Centre
Sun Apr 22
Manchester, NH
SNHU Arena
Fri Apr 27
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
Sat Apr 28
Little Rock, AR
Verizon Arena
Sun Apr 29
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
Sat May 05
Rochester, NY
Blue Cross Arena
Sun May 06
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Fri May 11
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
Sat May 12
Bakersfield, CA
Rabobank Arena
Sun May 13
Ontario, CA
Citizens Business Bank Arena
Thu May 17
Omaha, NE
CenturyLink Center
Fri May 18
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sat May 19
Cincinnati, OH
U.S. Bank Arena
Fri May 25
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat May 26
Atlantic City, NJ
Boardwalk Hall
Sun May 27
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jun 01
Winnipeg, MB
MTS Centre
Sat Jun 02
Saskatoon, SK
SaskTel Centre
Sun Jun 03
Regina, SK
Brandt Centre
Fri Jun 08
Calgary, AB
Scotiabank Saddledome
Sat Jun 09
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place
Sun Jun 10
Boise, ID
Ford Idaho Center
Thu Jun 14
Seattle, WA
Key Arena
Fri Jun 15
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Sat Jun 16
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Thu Jun 21
Mountain View, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 22
Concord, CA
Concord Pavilion
Sat Jun 23
Irvine, CA
Five Points Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 29
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Sat Jun 30
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sun Jul 01
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Fri Jul 06
Las Vegas, NV
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Jul 07
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
Fri Jul 13
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 14
Camden, NJ
BB&T Pavilion
Sun Jul 15
Bethel, NY
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Fri Jul 20
Ottawa, ON
Canadian Tire Centre
Sat Jul 21
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Sun Jul 22
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Fri Jul 27
Montreal, QC
Centre Bell *Montreal International Just For Laughs Festival
Sat Jul 28
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Sun Jul 29
Uniondale, NY
Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri Aug 03
West Palm Beach, FL
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 04
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Sun Aug 05
Biloxi, MS
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Wed Aug 15
Reykjavik, Iceland
Laugardalshöll
Thu Aug 16
Copenhagen, Denmark
Royal Arena
Fri Aug 17
Oslo, Norway
Vallhall Arena
Sat Aug 18
Stockholm, Sweden
Ericsson Globe
Sun Aug 19
Gothenburg, Sweden
Scandinavium
Tue Aug 21
Dublin, Ireland
3Arena
Wed Aug 22
Paris, France
Olympia
Fri Aug 24
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ziggo Dome
Sat Aug 25
Antwerp, Belgium
Sportpaleis Antwerp
Sun Aug 26
Berlin, Germany
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mon Aug 27
Cologne, Germany
Lanxess Arena
Tue Aug 28
Glasgow, UK
SEC (SSE Hydro Arena)
Thu Aug 30
Birmingham, UK
Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Fri Aug 31
Manchester, UK
Manchester Arena
Sun Sep 02
London, UK
London O2 Arena
Thu Sept 13
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Fri Sep 14
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
Sat Sep 15
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Fri Sep 21
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Sat Sept 22
University Park, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
Thu Sep 27
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 04
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
Fri Oct 05
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Sat Oct 06
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 11
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola Bay Center
Fri Oct 12
Tallahassee, FL
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University
Sat Oct 13
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
Thu Oct 18
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
Sat Oct 20
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Fri Oct 26
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Sun Oct 28
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Thu Nov 01
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Fri Nov 02
Austin, TX
Frank Erwin Center
Sat Nov 03
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Fri Nov 16
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Sat Nov 17
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
Fri Nov 23
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Sat Nov 24
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Thu Nov 29
Honolulu, HI*
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Mon Dec 03
Perth, Australia
Perth Arena
Wed Dec 05
Melbourne, Australia
Rod Laver Arena
Fri Dec 07
Sydney, Australia
Qudos Bank Arena
Sun Dec 09
Brisbane, Australia
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Tue Dec 11
Auckland, New Zealand
Spark Arena
Thu Dec 13
Singapore
SunTec City
*on sale beginning 9am local time
