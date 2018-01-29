'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour' Adds Over 100 New Dates Across North America, Europe, Australia And Asia

-Massive Comedy Tour To Hit All New Major Cities Across the Globe Throughout 2018

- Tickets On Sale To General Public For Most Cities Starting Wednesday, January 31

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Kevin Hart announced he is expanding his widely successful and massively hysterical 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,' adding over 100 new dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will kick off March 23 in Baltimore, MD and hit all new cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, London, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, and more. See below for full routing and on sale details.

Regional tickets will go on sale as follows:

North America

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm ET at LiveNation.com

Europe

Presales for Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Berlin, and Cologne will begin Wednesday, January 31 at 10am EST and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2 at 10am local time, visit https://acomicsoul.com/ for tickets and more details

Tickets for Paris will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 10am local time

Tickets for Amsterdam will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 6pm local time

Presales for U.K. and Ireland dates will begin Wednesday, January 31 at 10am local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 3 at 10am local time

Visit https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/kevin-hart-tickets for tickets and more details for Paris, Amsterdam, U.K. and Ireland dates

Australia

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 23 at 12pm local time

Visit http://lvna.co/KevinHart2018 for tickets and more details

Singapore

Presales will begin Wednesday, June 20 at 10am local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, June 21 at 10am local time

Visit www.livenation.asia for tickets and more details

Hart's last multi-city domestic and international WHAT NOW comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world, including being the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field. Internationally, he sold out over a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets, and sold out arenas across Australia, selling 100,000 tickets. Hart's hit comedy tour grossed over $100 million worldwide.

2017 was a banner year for Hart, his memoir I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons debuted at Number One on the New York Times Bestseller list and remained on the list for ten consecutive weeks. The book also topped records on the Audible platform, selling over 100,000 copies in the first five weeks. Earlier in the year Hart voiced a title character in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. To close 2017, Kevin appeared in the Sony reboot of the classic film Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. Jumanji has been Kevin's highest grossing box office release to date, the movie has made over $800 million worldwide.

Hart's newest business venture is his digital platform the LOL NETWORK - Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership global content leader Lionsgate. Hart's next feature film is Night School for Universal, a film in which he co-wrote, produces and stars in - all under the Hartbeat production banner. The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam.

'THE KEVIN HART IRRESPONSIBLE TOUR' 2018 DATES:

DATE: CITY: VENUE: Fri Mar 23 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Sun Mar 25 Richmond, VA Richmond Coliseum Fri Mar 30 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum Sat Mar 31 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Sun Apr 01 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Fri Apr 06 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC Sat Apr 07 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena Sun Apr 08 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Fri Apr 13 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center Sat Apr 14 Chicago, IL United Center Fri Apr 20 London, ON Budweiser Gardens Sat Apr 21 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre Sun Apr 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena Fri Apr 27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Sat Apr 28 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Sun Apr 29 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Sat May 05 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena Sun May 06 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Fri May 11 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Sat May 12 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena Sun May 13 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena Thu May 17 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center Fri May 18 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Sat May 19 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena Fri May 25 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sat May 26 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall Sun May 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Fri Jun 01 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre Sat Jun 02 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre Sun Jun 03 Regina, SK Brandt Centre Fri Jun 08 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome Sat Jun 09 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Sun Jun 10 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Thu Jun 14 Seattle, WA Key Arena Fri Jun 15 Portland, OR Moda Center Sat Jun 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Thu Jun 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Fri Jun 22 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Sat Jun 23 Irvine, CA Five Points Amphitheatre Fri Jun 29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Sat Jun 30 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Sun Jul 01 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Fri Jul 06 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Sat Jul 07 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Fri Jul 13 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Sat Jul 14 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Sun Jul 15 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Fri Jul 20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Sat Jul 21 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Sun Jul 22 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Fri Jul 27 Montreal, QC Centre Bell *Montreal International Just For Laughs Festival Sat Jul 28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Sun Jul 29 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Fri Aug 03 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Sat Aug 04 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Sun Aug 05 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum Wed Aug 15 Reykjavik, Iceland Laugardalshöll Thu Aug 16 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Fri Aug 17 Oslo, Norway Vallhall Arena Sat Aug 18 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe Sun Aug 19 Gothenburg, Sweden Scandinavium Tue Aug 21 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Wed Aug 22 Paris, France Olympia Fri Aug 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Sat Aug 25 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis Antwerp Sun Aug 26 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena Mon Aug 27 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Tue Aug 28 Glasgow, UK SEC (SSE Hydro Arena) Thu Aug 30 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham Fri Aug 31 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Sun Sep 02 London, UK London O2 Arena Thu Sept 13 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center Fri Sep 14 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Sat Sep 15 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Fri Sep 21 Boston, MA TD Garden Sat Sept 22 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center Thu Sep 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Thu Oct 04 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Fri Oct 05 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Sat Oct 06 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thu Oct 11 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center Fri Oct 12 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University Sat Oct 13 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Thu Oct 18 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Sat Oct 20 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri Oct 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sun Oct 28 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Thu Nov 01 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Fri Nov 02 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Sat Nov 03 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Fri Nov 16 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Sat Nov 17 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Fri Nov 23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Sat Nov 24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Thu Nov 29 Honolulu, HI* Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall Mon Dec 03 Perth, Australia Perth Arena Wed Dec 05 Melbourne, Australia Rod Laver Arena Fri Dec 07 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena Sun Dec 09 Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Entertainment Centre Tue Dec 11 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena Thu Dec 13 Singapore SunTec City

*on sale beginning 9am local time

