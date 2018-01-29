sprite-preloader
'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour' Adds Over 100 New Dates Across North America, Europe, Australia And Asia

-Massive Comedy Tour To Hit All New Major Cities Across the Globe Throughout 2018

- Tickets On Sale To General Public For Most Cities Starting Wednesday, January 31

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Kevin Hart announced he is expanding his widely successful and massively hysterical 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,' adding over 100 new dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will kick off March 23 in Baltimore, MD and hit all new cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, London, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, and more. See below for full routing and on sale details.

Watch the Exclusive Announcement Trailer Here

Regional tickets will go on sale as follows:

North America

  • Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm ET at LiveNation.com

Europe

  • Presales for Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Berlin, and Cologne will begin Wednesday, January 31 at 10am EST and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2 at 10am local time, visithttps://acomicsoul.com/ for tickets and more details
  • Tickets for Paris will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 10am local time
  • Tickets for Amsterdam will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 6pm local time
  • Presales for U.K. and Ireland dates will begin Wednesday, January 31 at 10am local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 3 at 10am local time
  • Visit https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/kevin-hart-tickets for tickets and more details for Paris, Amsterdam, U.K. and Ireland dates

Australia

  • Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 23 at 12pm local time
  • Visithttp://lvna.co/KevinHart2018 for tickets and more details

Singapore

  • Presales will begin Wednesday, June 20 at 10am local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, June 21 at 10am local time
  • Visit www.livenation.asia for tickets and more details

Hart's last multi-city domestic and international WHAT NOW comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world, including being the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field. Internationally, he sold out over a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets, and sold out arenas across Australia, selling 100,000 tickets. Hart's hit comedy tour grossed over $100 million worldwide.

2017 was a banner year for Hart, his memoir I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons debuted at Number One on the New York Times Bestseller list and remained on the list for ten consecutive weeks. The book also topped records on the Audible platform, selling over 100,000 copies in the first five weeks. Earlier in the year Hart voiced a title character in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. To close 2017, Kevin appeared in the Sony reboot of the classic film Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. Jumanji has been Kevin's highest grossing box office release to date, the movie has made over $800 million worldwide.

Hart's newest business venture is his digital platform the LOL NETWORK - Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership global content leader Lionsgate. Hart's next feature film is Night School for Universal, a film in which he co-wrote, produces and stars in - all under the Hartbeat production banner. The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam.

'THE KEVIN HART IRRESPONSIBLE TOUR' 2018 DATES:

DATE:

CITY:

VENUE:

Fri Mar 23

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

Sun Mar 25

Richmond, VA

Richmond Coliseum

Fri Mar 30

Hampton, VA

Hampton Coliseum

Sat Mar 31

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Sun Apr 01

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Fri Apr 06

Birmingham, AL

Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sat Apr 07

Jacksonville, FL

Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun Apr 08

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

Fri Apr 13

St. Louis, MO

Scottrade Center

Sat Apr 14

Chicago, IL

United Center

Fri Apr 20

London, ON

Budweiser Gardens

Sat Apr 21

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Centre

Sun Apr 22

Manchester, NH

SNHU Arena

Fri Apr 27

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Sat Apr 28

Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena

Sun Apr 29

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Sat May 05

Rochester, NY

Blue Cross Arena

Sun May 06

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Fri May 11

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

Sat May 12

Bakersfield, CA

Rabobank Arena

Sun May 13

Ontario, CA

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Thu May 17

Omaha, NE

CenturyLink Center

Fri May 18

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sat May 19

Cincinnati, OH

U.S. Bank Arena

Fri May 25

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat May 26

Atlantic City, NJ

Boardwalk Hall

Sun May 27

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jun 01

Winnipeg, MB

MTS Centre

Sat Jun 02

Saskatoon, SK

SaskTel Centre

Sun Jun 03

Regina, SK

Brandt Centre

Fri Jun 08

Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Jun 09

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Sun Jun 10

Boise, ID

Ford Idaho Center

Thu Jun 14

Seattle, WA

Key Arena

Fri Jun 15

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Sat Jun 16

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Thu Jun 21

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 22

Concord, CA

Concord Pavilion

Sat Jun 23

Irvine, CA

Five Points Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 29

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Sat Jun 30

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sun Jul 01

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Fri Jul 06

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Jul 07

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Fri Jul 13

Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 14

Camden, NJ

BB&T Pavilion

Sun Jul 15

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 20

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Sat Jul 21

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Sun Jul 22

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Fri Jul 27

Montreal, QC

Centre Bell *Montreal International Just For Laughs Festival

Sat Jul 28

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Sun Jul 29

Uniondale, NY

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fri Aug 03

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 04

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Sun Aug 05

Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Wed Aug 15

Reykjavik, Iceland

Laugardalshöll

Thu Aug 16

Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena

Fri Aug 17

Oslo, Norway

Vallhall Arena

Sat Aug 18

Stockholm, Sweden

Ericsson Globe

Sun Aug 19

Gothenburg, Sweden

Scandinavium

Tue Aug 21

Dublin, Ireland

3Arena

Wed Aug 22

Paris, France

Olympia

Fri Aug 24

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ziggo Dome

Sat Aug 25

Antwerp, Belgium

Sportpaleis Antwerp

Sun Aug 26

Berlin, Germany

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Mon Aug 27

Cologne, Germany

Lanxess Arena

Tue Aug 28

Glasgow, UK

SEC (SSE Hydro Arena)

Thu Aug 30

Birmingham, UK

Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Fri Aug 31

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

Sun Sep 02

London, UK

London O2 Arena

Thu Sept 13

Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Fri Sep 14

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

Sat Sep 15

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Fri Sep 21

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sat Sept 22

University Park, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

Thu Sep 27

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 04

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

Fri Oct 05

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Sat Oct 06

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 11

Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Bay Center

Fri Oct 12

Tallahassee, FL

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University

Sat Oct 13

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Thu Oct 18

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Sat Oct 20

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Fri Oct 26

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 28

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Thu Nov 01

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Fri Nov 02

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Sat Nov 03

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Fri Nov 16

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Sat Nov 17

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

Fri Nov 23

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Sat Nov 24

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Thu Nov 29

Honolulu, HI*

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Mon Dec 03

Perth, Australia

Perth Arena

Wed Dec 05

Melbourne, Australia

Rod Laver Arena

Fri Dec 07

Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena

Sun Dec 09

Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tue Dec 11

Auckland, New Zealand

Spark Arena

Thu Dec 13

Singapore

SunTec City

*on sale beginning 9am local time

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634305/Kevin_Hart_Irresponsible_Tour.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire