Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market, 2017-2024 - Key Segments and Addressable Markets that Comprise the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Closed System Drug Transfer Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interest in closed system drug transfer devices has been growing as regulatory activity and practitioner awareness surrounding hazardous drug compounding and administration continue to increase. Drugs deemed hazardous to humans has been receiving increasing amounts of scrutiny in recent years as the dangers of these substances become more clearly understood. For caregivers and their patients, the therapeutic area that is at the forefront of attempts to mitigate exposure to cytotoxic drugs is clinical oncology, a field that - in spite of promising new drugs based on therapeutic antibodies - continues to rely heavily on antineoplastics, a class that includes alkylating agents and antimetabolites, to treat a wide range of cancers.

Regulatory and industry efforts to create standards and procedures for closed system drug transfer devices are designed to protect workers and patients from accidental and incidental exposure to cytotoxics are being driven by data that suggests a causal link between exposure and health issues. This report analyzes devices, regulations, markets and participants competing in the closed system drug transfer device segment and provides insight, analysis, assessments and forecasts to assist readers in navigating this rapidly evolving sector.

What You Will Learn

What are the key segments and addressable markets that comprise the market for cytotoxic drug delivery?

What are the major therapeutic demand drivers for cytotoxic drug therapeutics?

What are the design factors and technologies that are being used in commercial and development-stage closed drug transfer systems?

What is the market share and product position in the market and what will it look like in 2024?

Who are the companies behind the current generation of cytotoxic transfer devices and what are their business models?

What is the role of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships in the commercialization and market access of new and emerging closed system drug transfer devices?

What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on CSDT device demand?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Evolution in Oncology Therapeutics



2. Recombinant Drugs & Personalized Medicine

The Growth of Targeted Therapeutics

The Evolving Role of Cytotoxic Drugs

The Administration of Antineoplastics

Closed System Drug Transfer (CSDT) Demand Drivers

Regulatory Factors

Market Factors

Technology Factors

Regional Factors

CSDT Competitive Landscape

Risks and Opportunities

3. The Market for Cytotoxic Drugs

Usage Trends

Evolving Prescribing Factors

Special Considerations

4. Closed System Drug Transfer Design Factors

Oncology Therapeutics Medication Safety

Material Selection Issues

Drug Reconstitution

Oncology Drug Administration and Dosing

Drug-Specific Dosing Modification and Individualized Dosing

CSDT Device Performance Factors

Vapor Containment

Testing Protocols

5. CSDT Devices - Key Market Segments

Teaching Hospitals

Regional Hospital

Oncology Centers/Clinics

6. Closed System Drug Transfer - Device Assessments

Device Configuration

Device-to-Device interface

User-to-Device Interface

Device Sharps Strategy

Device Compliance Performance

7. Market Factors

Regulations and Standards

CDC/NIOSH

HOPA

ISMP

USP 800

ISOPP

Caregiver Compliance

Level of Complexity and Ease of Use

Healthcare Economics

Business Models and Strategies

8. Market Assessments and Forecasts

North America

Europe

Asia

Other Geographic Markets

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6wrsj/closed_system?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716