At the request of Intuitive Aerial AB, Intuitive Aerial AB equity rights of series TO4 will be traded on First North as from January 30, 2018.



Securi Intuitive Aerial TO4 ty name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short INTU TO4 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0010573204 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderb 149965 ook ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: The exercise price for TO 4 shall amount to 75 per cent of the underlying shares' volume weighted average price during a period of twenty (20) trading days ending seven (7) banking days prior to the first day of the exercise period, rounded downward to the nearest whole SEK 0.1, with a minimum of SEK 0.30 and a maximum of SEK 1.00. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Intuitive Aerial AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 1, 2018 - June 15, 2018 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 13, 2018 tradi ng day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



At the request of Intuitive Aerial AB, Intuitive Aerial AB equity rights of series TO5 will be traded on First North as from January 30, 2018.



Securi Intuitive Aerial TO5 ty name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short INTU TO5 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0010573212 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderb 149966 ook ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: The exercise price for TO 5 shall amount to 75 per cent of the underlying shares' volume weighted average price during a period of twenty (20) trading days ending seven (7) banking days prior to the first day of the exercise period, rounded downward to the nearest whole SEK 0.1, with a minimum of SEK 0.30 and a maximum of SEK 1.00. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Intuitive Aerial AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 1, 2018 - November 15, 2018 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 13, 2018 tradi ng day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.