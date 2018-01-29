Global solar installations could reach about 106 GW this year, largely on the back of high deployment in China and an anticipated demand recovery in Europe, according to a recent report.EnergyTrend, a Taipei-based research firm, estimates that China's total grid-connected capacity additions could hit 46.7 GW this year, once the new 5 GW installation quota for Beijing's Top Runner scheme is included. The forecast marks a slight decline from the record 52.83 GW that was built in 2017, according to recent statistics from China's National Energy Administration (NEA). "The Chinese market continues ...

