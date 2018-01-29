London stocks were holding on to gains by midday on Monday as the pound fell below $1.41, with miners on the up as copper prices rose. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,683.42, while the pound was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 1.4075 as the greenback gained back some of the ground lost last week and amid worries about the Brexit transition following reports over the weekend that Britain wants to vet new EU laws. Sterling was down 0.4% versus the euro at 1.1351. A weaker pound tends to underpin ...

