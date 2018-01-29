AIM-listed communications and marketing group Porta Communications said on Monday that trading in the second half of the year was ahead of the same period in 2016 following a strong first half. The company expects gross profit for the year to the end of December 2017 to come in at around £33m, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are seen at around £2.5m. This compares with gross profit of £29.7m in the year ended 31 December 2016 and headline adjusted ...

