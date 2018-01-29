Interim turnover at James Halstead reached record levels, the commercial flooring group said on Monday, while the collapse of a key German rival has left it on course for a positive close to the year. In a pre-close trading statement ahead of its interim results, the AIM-listed group said revenues had risen 5% in the six months to 31 December to a "record level". Profits were in line with expectations and in excess of the comparative half year. Halstead added that turnover had benefited from a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...