Live demonstrations of Aixplorer Ultimate's clinical benefits for the first time in the Middle East

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, eligible savings plan in shares-SME), an ultrasound medical imaging company, presents Aixplorer Ultimate, the latest version of its premium ultrasound system, in the Middle East for the first time during the 2018 Arab Health Exhibition Congress, January 29 to February 1.

Aixplorer and its exclusive imaging mode, ShearWave Elastography (SWE), have demonstrated their clinical benefits for patients' radiological examinations in many indications (liver, breast, prostate, muscular-skeletal, etc.): assistance with screening, enhanced characterisation of lesions, help with biopsies, therapeutic monitoring, and assessment of chronic liver diseases.

Chronic liver disease is a major public health issue in the Middle East. According to a study published in the Hepatology journal, the Middle East is one of the hardest hit places in the world by the NASH epidemic currently being observed globally.1

"The ability to prevent and detect these disease by measuring liver stiffness, which indicates the degree of fibrosis, and quantifying liver brightness, a sign of steatosis, is a public health need. Our ultrasound system Aixplorer can provide this information in a fast, reliable and non-invasive way thus greatly reducing the number of liver biopsies" says SuperSonic Imagine CEO Michèle Lesieur. "Today, over 130 international publications agree that ShearWave elastography is a reliable and effective way to do that. This global recognition, once again illustrates SuperSonic Imagine's clinical commitment to demonstrating our ultrasound system's clinical performance in liver disease. Due to these advances in our technology platform, we are witnessing a radical paradigm shift in the quality of care for patients."

Biopsy is traditionally considered the gold standard examination to assess the severity of NASH or liver fibrosis, even though this invasive procedure has major drawbacks. The market introduction of Aixplorer Ultimate as a non-invasive real-time diagnostic tool for chronic liver diseases is a big step forward for doctors and patients alike.

Doctors at Arab Health can also discover the latest version of Aixplorer, Aixplorer Ultimate, which integrates the imaging methods introduced by SuperSonic Imagine over the last eight years: ShearWave (SWE) elastography, allowing tissue stiffness to be viewed and measured in real time on a colour map; UltraFast Doppler, combining PW Doppler and Colour Doppler in a single acquisition; Angio PL.U.S., offering unequalled resolution for imaging the micro-vascularisation of lesions; and TriVu, a new triplex method combining three pieces of diagnostic information in a single exam. The latest addition, Needle PL.U.S, available only in the Ultimate version, allows healthcare practitioners to simultaneously view anatomical structures and biopsy needles and predict their trajectory in real time with great accuracy for breast lesion biopsies.

Click here for more information on the Arab Health Exhibition Congress. The company is at booth S1.C80, where live demonstrations on a model will be held.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence, France, SuperSonic Imagine specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and sells Aixplorer, a ground-breaking ultrasound system that uses UltraFast technology, in which the frame rate is 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to obtaining outstanding pictures, this unmatched technology has led to several breakthroughs that have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler technology, Angio PL.U.S-PLanewave UltraSensitive Imaging and, more recently, TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to view and analyse tissue stiffness in real time by using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure to diagnose potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissues. So far, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. Ultrafast Doppler combines Colour Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, takes microvascular imaging to the next level through significantly enhanced colour sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has obtained the regulatory authorisations required to sell Aixplorer on the main markets. It has been listed on Euronext since April 2014 (symbol: SSI).

