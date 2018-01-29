Trading in CybAero AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is February 1, 2018.



Short name: CBA BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010547927 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146133 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB.



For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.