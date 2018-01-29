Global Smart Cities LPWA Market, 2016-2022: Cumulative Revenues from Enabled Equipment and Associated Services over this Period Will Reach $30 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Cities LPWA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cumulative Revenues from LPWA Enabled Equipment and Associated Services over this Period Will Reach $30 Billion



In the next five years, Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networking technologies such as Sigfox, LoRa, LTE-M and NB-IoT will connect hundreds of millions of smart city sensing devices to low cost multi-kilometer cloud connected networks. LPWA networks continue to displace existing outdoor networking technologies for metering and streetlight monitoring, but they are also disrupting Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for parking, waste management, smart water networks, geotechnical monitoring, pollution monitoring and bike sharing.



Intense competition among network operators and new LPWA network offerings has created a more affordable smart city technology landscape. Unlicensed LPWA IoT network technologies like LoRa and Sigfox have given IoT operators Comcast, Senet, Thinxtra and UnaBiz a significant cost advantage. However, LTE-M and NB-IoT networks are rolling out worldwide by mobile LTE operators, many of which also provide LoRaWAN as an alternative for either public or private network use.



The recently released LoRaWAN 1.1 specification provides several enhancements for network operators targeting smart cities including support for passive and active roaming, class B devices as well as security enhancements. Still, the largest opportunity is LTE networks with its 3GPP's Release 13 announced last June and NB-IoT with a rapidly growing ecosystem. The inevitability of NB-IoT is not a given as its not suitable for mobile sensing applications, requires new tower installations and has interoperability issues.



Smart city LPWA connected devices will increase by 12X over the next five years when there will be 141 million connections worldwide. Cumulative revenues from LPWA enabled equipment and associated services over this period will reach $30 billion.



In this report, we cover the growing LPWA market opportunities for smart cities including smart metering (electric, gas and water), smart water networks, transportation, waste management, bike sharing, environmental monitoring, geotechnical monitoring and others. It includes market size forecasts (2016-2022) for connected devices, annual unit shipments and breakdowns by market, application, technology, geography and equipment/services; the results from several surveys; an in-depth technology evaluation; and analysis of the value system with 100+ companies.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Report Scope & Methodology



2. The Ecosystem

The LPWA Value Proposition

Market Trends & Drivers

Unlicensed LPWA

Licensed LPWA

Network Operators Ramping Up Their IoT Strategies



3. The Smart City IoT Market Opportunity

Market Segmentation

Utilities/Energy

Smart Metering

Distributed Energy Resources

Smart Water Networks

Transportation Systems

Streetlight Monitoring

Traffic Management

Parking Management

Electronic Tolling

Geotechnical Sensing

Bike Sharing

Waste Management

Environmental Monitoring & Others

Air Quality & Noise Pollution Monitoring

Smart Tags & Asset Tracking

Smart Buttons



4. Survey Results

Respondent Overview



5. Wireless Sensor Networks

Wireless Sensor Networks

Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Future WSN Applications

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investments

IoT Platforms Used



6. Low Power WANs

LPWA Awareness

LPWA Applications

Product Development

LPWA Channels

Market Impact

LPWA Disruption

Future Projections

Surveyed Organizations



7. Technology Dynamics

Summary



8. Cellular Based LPWA Technologies

3GPP

LTE-M1

NB-IoT



9. Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies

Sigfox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

Other LPWAN Technologies

RPMA (Ingenu)

Qowisio

Link Labs

NB-Fi (WAVIoT)

Telematics Wireless

vMonitor (Rockwell)



10. LPWA Network Tests

Network Range

Network Test 1: Near Real-time Parking Availability

Network Test 2: City Irrigation Monitoring

Network Test 3: City Asset Tracking



11. Other Related Standards Initiatives

Wi-SUN Alliance

JupiterMesh

IEEE 802.11ah (HaLow)

TALQ Association



12. Network Simulations

Simulation Focus

Simulation Result Overview

Range

LoRa and SigFox Ranges

LoRa Spreading Factor Ranges

Network Test 1: Near Real-Time Parking Availability

Network Test 2: City Irrigation Monitoring

Network Test 2: City Asset Tracking



13. Global Total Market Size Forecasts

Global Total Market Size Forecasts

Methodology

Global Connected Devices

Global Connected Devices by Market

Global Total Revenues by Market

Global Total Units, Moderate & Aggressive

Global Total Units by Solution

Global Total Revenues by Solution

Global Total Revenues by Equipment & Services

Global Total Revenues by Geography

Global Total Units by Technology



14. Target Markets



15. Utilities

Summary

Total Connected Devices

Connected LPWA Devices by Market

Revenues by Market

Unit Shipments

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology



16. Transportation

Summary

Total Connected Devices

Unit Shipments

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology



17. Waste Management, Environmental Monitoring and Others

Summary

Total Connected Devices

Connected LPWA Devices by Market

Revenues by Market

Unit Shipments

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology



18. Bike Sharing

Summary

Total Connected Devices

Unit Shipments

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology



19. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned



LPWA Components & IoT Cloud Platforms



Components:

Altair

ARM Holdings plc

ATIM

Fibocom

GCT Semiconductor

IMST

InnoComm

Laird Technologies

Link Labs

MCS

Microchip

MultiTech

Murata

M2Comm

NEMEUS

ON Semiconductor

Radiocrafts

Semtech

Sequans

Sierra Wireless

Silicon Labs

STMicro-electronics

Texas Instruments

Telit Wireless Solutions

Wisol

u-blox

IoT Platforms:

Actility

Axible

Carriots

Cisco

Gemalto

Ericsson

Huawei

IBM

Intent Technologies

Loriot

Mesh Systems

myDevices

OrbiWise

PTC/ThingWorx

relayr

Samsung

Stream Technologies

ZTE

Devices, Systems Platforms & Network Operators



Systems/Platforms:

Adeunis RF

Civic Smart

CommuniThings

Compology

Connit

Datek Light Control

Enevo

EVVOS

Flashnet

Homerider Systems

Invisible Systems

Kapsch

Kerlink

Libelium

LORD MicroStrain

Meuller Systems

Neptune

Nke Watteco

Sagemcom

Schneider Electric

Sensys Networks

Siemens

Silver Spring Networks

Smart Parking

SmartSensor Labs

Telensa

Telematics Wireless

The Button Corporation

Trilliant

Urbiotica

Worldsensing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zvd6db/global_smart?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716