Global Smart Cities LPWA Market, 2016-2022: Cumulative Revenues from Enabled Equipment and Associated Services over this Period Will Reach $30 Billion

Cumulative Revenues from LPWA Enabled Equipment and Associated Services over this Period Will Reach $30 Billion
In the next five years, Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networking technologies such as Sigfox, LoRa, LTE-M and NB-IoT will connect hundreds of millions of smart city sensing devices to low cost multi-kilometer cloud connected networks. LPWA networks continue to displace existing outdoor networking technologies for metering and streetlight monitoring, but they are also disrupting Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for parking, waste management, smart water networks, geotechnical monitoring, pollution monitoring and bike sharing.
Intense competition among network operators and new LPWA network offerings has created a more affordable smart city technology landscape. Unlicensed LPWA IoT network technologies like LoRa and Sigfox have given IoT operators Comcast, Senet, Thinxtra and UnaBiz a significant cost advantage. However, LTE-M and NB-IoT networks are rolling out worldwide by mobile LTE operators, many of which also provide LoRaWAN as an alternative for either public or private network use.
The recently released LoRaWAN 1.1 specification provides several enhancements for network operators targeting smart cities including support for passive and active roaming, class B devices as well as security enhancements. Still, the largest opportunity is LTE networks with its 3GPP's Release 13 announced last June and NB-IoT with a rapidly growing ecosystem. The inevitability of NB-IoT is not a given as its not suitable for mobile sensing applications, requires new tower installations and has interoperability issues.
Smart city LPWA connected devices will increase by 12X over the next five years when there will be 141 million connections worldwide. Cumulative revenues from LPWA enabled equipment and associated services over this period will reach $30 billion.
In this report, we cover the growing LPWA market opportunities for smart cities including smart metering (electric, gas and water), smart water networks, transportation, waste management, bike sharing, environmental monitoring, geotechnical monitoring and others. It includes market size forecasts (2016-2022) for connected devices, annual unit shipments and breakdowns by market, application, technology, geography and equipment/services; the results from several surveys; an in-depth technology evaluation; and analysis of the value system with 100+ companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Report Scope & Methodology
2. The Ecosystem
The LPWA Value Proposition
Market Trends & Drivers
Unlicensed LPWA
Licensed LPWA
Network Operators Ramping Up Their IoT Strategies
3. The Smart City IoT Market Opportunity
Market Segmentation
Utilities/Energy
Smart Metering
Distributed Energy Resources
Smart Water Networks
Transportation Systems
Streetlight Monitoring
Traffic Management
Parking Management
Electronic Tolling
Geotechnical Sensing
Bike Sharing
Waste Management
Environmental Monitoring & Others
Air Quality & Noise Pollution Monitoring
Smart Tags & Asset Tracking
Smart Buttons
4. Survey Results
Respondent Overview
5. Wireless Sensor Networks
Wireless Sensor Networks
Most Important Features
Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
Future WSN Applications
Adoption Inhibitors
Innovation Areas
Strategic Investments
IoT Platforms Used
6. Low Power WANs
LPWA Awareness
LPWA Applications
Product Development
LPWA Channels
Market Impact
LPWA Disruption
Future Projections
Surveyed Organizations
7. Technology Dynamics
Summary
8. Cellular Based LPWA Technologies
3GPP
LTE-M1
NB-IoT
9. Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies
Sigfox
LoRa Alliance
Weightless SIG
ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
Other LPWAN Technologies
RPMA (Ingenu)
Qowisio
Link Labs
NB-Fi (WAVIoT)
Telematics Wireless
vMonitor (Rockwell)
10. LPWA Network Tests
Network Range
Network Test 1: Near Real-time Parking Availability
Network Test 2: City Irrigation Monitoring
Network Test 3: City Asset Tracking
11. Other Related Standards Initiatives
Wi-SUN Alliance
JupiterMesh
IEEE 802.11ah (HaLow)
TALQ Association
12. Network Simulations
Simulation Focus
Simulation Result Overview
Range
LoRa and SigFox Ranges
LoRa Spreading Factor Ranges
Network Test 1: Near Real-Time Parking Availability
Network Test 2: City Irrigation Monitoring
Network Test 2: City Asset Tracking
13. Global Total Market Size Forecasts
Global Total Market Size Forecasts
Methodology
Global Connected Devices
Global Connected Devices by Market
Global Total Revenues by Market
Global Total Units, Moderate & Aggressive
Global Total Units by Solution
Global Total Revenues by Solution
Global Total Revenues by Equipment & Services
Global Total Revenues by Geography
Global Total Units by Technology
14. Target Markets
15. Utilities
Summary
Total Connected Devices
Connected LPWA Devices by Market
Revenues by Market
Unit Shipments
Revenues for Equipment & Services
Revenues by Geography
Unit Shipments by Technology
16. Transportation
Summary
Total Connected Devices
Unit Shipments
Units by Solution
Revenues by Solution
Revenues by Equipment & Services
Revenues by Geography
Unit Shipments by Technology
17. Waste Management, Environmental Monitoring and Others
Summary
Total Connected Devices
Connected LPWA Devices by Market
Revenues by Market
Unit Shipments
Revenues for Equipment & Services
Revenues by Geography
Unit Shipments by Technology
18. Bike Sharing
Summary
Total Connected Devices
Unit Shipments
Revenues for Equipment & Services
Revenues by Geography
Unit Shipments by Technology
19. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
LPWA Components & IoT Cloud Platforms
Components:
- Altair
- ARM Holdings plc
- ATIM
- Fibocom
- GCT Semiconductor
- IMST
- InnoComm
- Laird Technologies
- Link Labs
- MCS
- Microchip
- MultiTech
- Murata
- M2Comm
- NEMEUS
- ON Semiconductor
- Radiocrafts
- Semtech
- Sequans
- Sierra Wireless
- Silicon Labs
- STMicro-electronics
- Texas Instruments
- Telit Wireless Solutions
- Wisol
- u-blox
IoT Platforms:
- Actility
- Axible
- Carriots
- Cisco
- Gemalto
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- IBM
- Intent Technologies
- Loriot
- Mesh Systems
- myDevices
- OrbiWise
- PTC/ThingWorx
- relayr
- Samsung
- Stream Technologies
- ZTE
Devices, Systems Platforms & Network Operators
Systems/Platforms:
- Adeunis RF
- Civic Smart
- CommuniThings
- Compology
- Connit
- Datek Light Control
- Enevo
- EVVOS
- Flashnet
- Homerider Systems
- Invisible Systems
- Kapsch
- Kerlink
- Libelium
- LORD MicroStrain
- Meuller Systems
- Neptune
- Nke Watteco
- Sagemcom
- Schneider Electric
- Sensys Networks
- Siemens
- Silver Spring Networks
- Smart Parking
- SmartSensor Labs
- Telensa
- Telematics Wireless
- The Button Corporation
- Trilliant
- Urbiotica
- Worldsensing
