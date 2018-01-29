

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) and Keurig Green Mountain Inc. said that they have reached merger agreement to create Keurig Dr Pepper or 'KDP', a new beverage company.



As per the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Dr Pepper Snapple Board of Directors, Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13% of the combined company.



KDP targets realizing $600 million in synergies on an annualized basis by 2021. Dr Pepper Snapple expects to pay its first quarter ordinary course dividend of $0.58 per share. At the close of the transaction, the company expects to deliver an annual dividend of $0.60 per share.



KDP anticipates total net debt at closing to be approximately $16.6 billion and it anticipates maintaining an investment grade rating.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will receive a special cash dividend of $103.75 per share and will retain their shares in Dr Pepper Snapple. Upon closing of the transaction, Keurig shareholders will hold 87% and Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will hold 13% of the combined company.



Both JAB Holding Company and JAB Consumer Fund are overseen by three senior partners: Peter Harf, Bart Becht and Olivier Goudet. Entities affiliated with BDT Capital Partners, a Chicago-based merchant bank that provides long-term private capital and advice to closely held companies, are also investing alongside JAB.



Upon closing of the transaction, JAB will be the controlling shareholder. Mondelez International, JAB's partner in Keurig, will hold an approximately 13-14% stake in the combined company.



The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2018, subject to the approval of Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.



Bob Gamgort, current chief executive officer of Keurig, will serve as chief executive officer of the combined company and Ozan Dokmecioglu, current chief financial officer of Keurig, will serve as its chief financial officer.



Dr Pepper Snapple President and CEO Larry Young intends to transition to a role on KDP's Board of Directors to help the new management team realize the full potential of the company. Bart Becht, of JAB, will serve as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors and Bob Gamgort will become an Executive Member of the Board. Four additional directors will be appointed by JAB, two directors will be appointed by Dr Pepper Snapple, including Mr. Young, two directors will be appointed by Mondelez International, and two independent directors will be appointed.



Keurig and Dr Pepper Snapple will continue to operate out of their current locations and Bob Gamgort, CEO of the combined company, will be based in Burlington, Mass.



