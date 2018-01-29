

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $431 million, or $1.48 per share. This was higher than $297 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.91 billion. This was up from $2.89 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $431 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.0% -Revenue (Q2): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



