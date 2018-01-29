Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") today announced that it has withdrawn the Special Resolution seeking Shareholder approval for the consolidation of its outstanding common shares from the Agenda for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 2:00 pm on January 30, 2018.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration, primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern BC. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

