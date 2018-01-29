

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $31.82 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $20.57 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $31.82 Mln. vs. $20.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17



