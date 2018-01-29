

Octopus Titan VCT plc ('the Company')



29 January 2018



Net Asset Value ('NAV') as at 26 January 2018 and Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations



The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that as at 26 January 2018 the unaudited NAV of the Company was approximately 97.3 pence per share, representing an increase of 0.8% based off the last released unaudited NAV of 96.5 pence per share as at 30 September 2017.



The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7776 8663



