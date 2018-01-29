

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Monday morning, trimming recent gains on a light day for economic news.



Gold was down $10 at $1346 an ounce, easing from last week's yearly peak.



The dollar steadied versus major rivals, denting commodity prices this morning.



The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Personal Income is 0.3 percent growth, unchanged from last month.



Consumer spending growth expected to decline to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent in November.



Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey for January will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 25.4, down from 29.7 in the prior month.



