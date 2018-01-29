ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/29/18 -- ADP® has ranked in the top 10 in the WilsonHCG® 2018 "Fortune 500 Top 100 Employment Brands Report," marking a significant advance from last year's ranking of 65. The fourth annual report objectively ranks all Fortune 500® companies and recognizes those who have moved from "preaching to operationalizing" leading employer brand strategies in a way that impacts the bottom line. In fact, according to the report, the top 10 employment brands from the 2018 list earned a combined 157 percent more in revenue than the bottom 10.

"We're honored to receive this recognition and to have advanced by leaps and bounds in this highly acclaimed employer brand ranking," said Sreeni Kutam, interim chief human resources officer of ADP. "With job-hopping at an all-time high, finding and retaining top talent is a priority for employers, and a strong employer brand is more critical than ever to successfully supporting a company's talent acquisition and retention efforts. Also, our brand is a reflection of all our global associates personalizing and living our organization's values. This recognition is for our more than 59,000 global associates and we are very proud to have them."

WilsonHCG, a global leader in innovative talent solutions, scored all Fortune 500 companies based on 16,000 data points and employer brand indicators, such as career pages, job boards, employee reviews and engagement, accolades, recruitment marketing, as well as corporate social responsibility (CSR), and recruitment initiatives. Among these categories, ADP achieved a perfect score and earned a spot in the "Winner's Circle" as a result of its CSR and recruitment initiatives.

"In today's tight labor market, CSR and employer brand strategy go hand-in-hand," said Liz Gelb-O'Connor, vice president of global employer brand and marketing at ADP. "Employees are looking for employers who are actively invested in having a social impact on their communities and want an opportunity to give back. Candidates are looking for brands that reflect a company's diversity and inclusion efforts and their concern for employee welfare and human rights."

According to the WilsonHCG report, leading companies are going beyond "selling" an employment experience to candidates and employees by being fully transparent. They are carefully crafting what the company represents, focusing on their culture, what they have to offer, and then leveraging available platforms and people to organically tell their story.

"ADP recently launched talent communities in the U.S., Philippines, Romania, and Latin America and plans to roll them out globally by the end of the year," added Gelb-O'Connor. "Companies who want to maintain a competitive edge worldwide should ensure they are reflecting their unique company culture, brand voice, and employer value proposition. Spotlighting authentic associate stories in short, consumable videos can bring the brand to life in a relevant way for candidates to engage and help them make the necessary emotional connection between themselves and the company. How an organization makes people feel counts a lot in their selection process."

To learn more about ADP careers and its commitment to inclusiveness, please visit the company's careers and diversity pages. For more information on the 2018 Fortune 500 "Top 100 Employment Brands Report" or to download a free copy of the report, click here.

