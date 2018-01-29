29 January 2018

FY 2017 results and 2018 outlook presentation conference call

28 February 2018, 15:00 CET

Cassiopea S.p.A., listed on SIX Swiss Exchange ("SKIN"), invites you to a conference call for investors, journalists and analysts. CEO Diana Harbort, CSO Luigi Moro, CMO Alessandro Mazzetti and Chris Tanner, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, will present the FY 2017 results and will provide an update of Cassiopea's pipeline as well as the outlook for 2018.

Date: Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Time: 15:00 CET

Dial-in numbers:

From Italy: +39 02 805 88 20 From Continental Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 From UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613 From USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The conference call is scheduled to last 30-45 minutes and will be held in English.

The corresponding press release will be distributed at 07:00 CET the same day (28 February 2018). The presentation and the Annual Report 2017 (and also the press release) will be made available on our corporate website (www.cassiopea.com: http://www.cassiopea.com) at the same time.

For any additional information, please contact Valentin Handschin, phone +41 43 244 81 54. Please register for this call by announcing your participation until Monday, 26 February, via E-Mail to (valentin.handschin@irfcom.ch: mailto:valentin.handschin@irfcom.ch).

