

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) said that it agreed to acquire Agrichem, a specialty plant nutrition and plant health product company in Brazil.



Agrichem is one of Brazil's largest liquid NPK fertilizer companies, as well as a producer and marketer of plant health products, including bio-stimulants and health inductors. The company has 195 employees and 35 product registrations actively marketed and a strong platform for future growth.



Agrichem is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2018, with total annual historic net sales of over $55 million and historic EBITDA of over $15 million. The acquisition will be made in two tranches, with 80 percent of the business to be acquired in the coming months. The remaining 20 percent of the business will be acquired in 2019, based on 2018 EBITDA levels.



Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary conditions precedent.



As part of this acquisition, Nutrien expects to capture synergies through the distribution of a variety of Nutrien's existing crop input products and services in Brazil. This includes Loveland Products proprietary technologies and potential for leveraging our respective digital agriculture technologies.



