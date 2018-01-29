Expands Bowflex and Schwinn Product Lines, Offers Sneak Peek of Schwinn Classic Cruiser

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative home fitness equipment, today announced upcoming availability of the Bowflex HVT machine, Schwinn IC7 indoor cycling bike, Schwinn Rower, and Bowflex Results Series cardio line for several countries across Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005069/en/

The Bowflex HVT machine offers hybrid velocity training, combining cardio and strength training to provide a fast, highly effective workout. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company also revealed the recent expansion of their distribution center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to support international orders for Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn and Modern Movement branded equipment in addition to Octane Fitness branded products.

"We continue to see increased consumer demand for unique and effective workout equipment with excellent value-a trademark of our Nautilus, Inc. brands," said Jeff Collins, Vice President/General Manager, International at Nautilus, Inc. "We maintain dynamic, strategic relationships with our distribution partners to prepare them for success with our current products in their local markets. Now, with the expansion of our Rotterdam distribution facility, we are able to get our equipment into the demand stream that much more quickly."

The new Nautilus, Inc. products will be previewed and demonstrated this week during ISPO Munich, one of the largest sporting goods expositions in the world, in Hall A6, booth 326.

Additionally, ISPO attendees will get a sneak peek at the Schwinn Classic Cruiser, a new retro-inspired Schwinn bike that adds a twist of fun to working out.

Bowflex HVT Machine

The Bowflex HVT machine has reinvented the traditional home gym by allowing users of all fitness levels to complete two workouts in one and see amazing results. The HVT machine offers hybrid velocity training a new approach to fitness that combines cardio and strength training into one of the fastest, most effective workouts ever designed. In as little as 18 minutes and 20 seconds, everyone from beginners to seasoned pros - can increase their metabolism and burn calories while building sculpted, lean muscles.

With built-in Bluetooth smart technology and the free HVT app, users can choose pre-built workouts or customize their own from 50 trainer-led exercise videos that guide them every step of the way allowing people to go at their own pace through the full-body circuit.

The HVT machine's dynamic coaching console features three, pre-programmed workout modes, resistance adjustment at the turn of a dial, and an intuitive interface that provides instant feedback to keep users motivated and on track. Whether you're a beginner or advanced, the HVT machine adapts to fit your needs by offering customized workouts that are as easy or challenging as desired.

Built on a compact platform, the HVT's space-saving tower design incorporates a six-pulley system combined with a fan-based resistance engine to cater to users of all abilities.

The Bowflex HVT machine will be available for purchase in the second half of 2018 and retail outlets will easily be found at www.nautilusinternational.com.

Schwinn IC7 Indoor Cycling Bike

Designed to transport users to a studio-quality experience without the studio price, the Schwinn IC7 indoor cycling bike combines smooth performance with signature Schwinn quality and value. The bike features a full console, adjustable handlebars, a ventilated race-style seat, dual SPD pedals and an 18-kilogram flywheel with a smooth belt-drive for a quiet workout.

The Schwinn IC7 indoor bike provides a low-impact, high-energy training experience, with the ability to wirelessly monitor heart rate to allow users to stay in the right heart rate zone maximizing their results.

The large LCD console displays time, distance, calories and RPMs, while an integrated multimedia device holder allows users to stay entertained during their workouts. The handlebars and seat can be adjusted horizontally and vertically for maximum comfort, and the dual pedals offer the option to use either standard toe cages or SPD clips. Infinitely variable resistance ensures users can take their workout to the next level or dial it back for a more relaxed ride.

The Schwinn IC7 indoor cycling bike will be available for purchase in late 2018 and retail outlets will be easily found at www.nautilusinternational.com.

Schwinn Rower

For fitness enthusiasts who work out to enjoy life more, Nautilus, Inc. developed the Schwinn Rower, a durable, comfortable full-body rowing machine. The Rower features 10 levels of magnetic resistance to challenge beginners and experienced rowers alike, and adjusts to accommodate most heights.

It also features a large, adjustable LCD display that tracks time, distance, strokes, calorie, recovery and pulse without impeding users' line of sight. The rower folds up so it can be moved and stored easily to conserve space in the home.

The Schwinn Rower's durable nylon transmission makes it a quiet, but powerful home fitness machine. It also features a large ergonomic padded seat for comfort and handles to help users maintain a tight grip throughout the workout. In addition, large, adjustable row pedals with foot straps anchor users' feet so they can fully leverage their strength.

The Schwinn Rower will be available for purchase in late 2018 and retail outlets will be easily found at www.nautilusinternational.com.

Bowflex Results Series

The Bowflex Results Series cardio line allows users to stay motivated while burning calories, and includes the Bowflex BXT326 treadmill and the Bowflex BXE326 elliptical. These best-in-class machines are designed to focus on weight management and calorie burn to help users achieve their fitness goals, and withstand the toughest workouts while delivering the connectivity, technology and motivation users need to see results.

The BXT326 and BXE326 are equipped with 11 pre-programmed workouts and feature the innovative Burn Rate console, which displays the total calories burned each minute and motivates users to achieve better results in less time. Additionally, the machines' Bluetooth connectivity allow users to track progress, set goals and win awards with the Results app, which integrates other popular fitness apps such as MyFitnessPal, Apple HealthKit, UA Record, MapMyRun and Endomundo.

The BXT326 treadmill is compatible with the RunSocial app, a mixed reality technology allowing users to run through scenic locations across the globe alone or with other runners, while tracking pace and distance. Users can run at their own pace and see it reflected in the app. RunSocial users can select from a wide variety of courses, including the London and Prague marathons, to schedule runs and train live with friends and fellow competitors in the 3D virtual world.

Also featured are built-in speakers, an LCD screen and a media tray, allowing users to stay up-to-date on their favorite shows while working out.

The BXT326 treadmill and BXE326 elliptical are currently available for purchase. Retail outlets can easily be found at www.nautilusinternational.com.

Schwinn Classic Cruiser

Combining fitness and fun, the Schwinn Classic Cruiser bike offers an effective 20-minute workout and features modern technology in a retro-style inspired design.

Featuring a state-of-the-art electromagnetic flywheel with seven levels of resistance, Bluetooth connectivity, USB port and an electronic speedometer, the Schwinn Classic Cruiser bike is fully up-to-date with modern capabilities, while maintaining a retro feel and whimsical charm. A built-in media rack and classic, fully-adjustable saddle seat and handlebars offer users a comfortable and customizable workout experience.

The Classic Cruiser bike is compatible with popular apps like Zwift and RideSocial, so users can enjoy feelings of freedom as they pedal through scenic locations like the sun-drenched beaches of Venice or the lush Irish countryside with other cyclists from around the globe in a mixed-reality virtual world. With the official Schwinn Classic Cruiser app, users can focus on fun while the app monitors time, calories burned and distance. The app also has the ability to track goals and unlock awards as users set new personal records, and features a 14-minute interval workout as well as timed and manual workout options.

The Classic Cruiser will be available for purchase later this year and retail outlets will easily be found at www.nautilusinternational.com.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex, Modern Movement, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn and Universal, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels as well as in commercial channels.

