Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Worth 4.73 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Marketby Products (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments, Services), Test Type (Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies), Disease (RA, SLE, Thyroiditis, Scleroderma), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Labs) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 4.73 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.09 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors driving the growth of this market include high incidence and large economic burden of autoimmune diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing access to medical insurance in the US.

Consumables and assay kits are estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By product and service, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market is classified into consumables & assay kits, instruments and services. The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to lead the global autoimmune disease diagnosis in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of consumables in hospitals and clinical laboratories, rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, and increasing demand for quick results.

Routine laboratory tests are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of test type, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market is categorized into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies and immunologic tests, and other tests. In 2017, the routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market. The increasing incidence autoimmune diseases, along with increasing adoption of routine laboratory tests for a variety of diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By disease, the market is segmented into systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma, and other diseases. The rheumatoid disease segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global autoimmune disease diagnosis in 2017. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing incidences of the disease.

Clinical laboratories are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market is categorized into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. The clinical laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market during the forecast period. The heavy burden of autoimmune diseases, along with the accessibility and availability of diagnosis and treatment instruments in clinical laboratories in a short period of time are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as accessibility to advanced technologies and opportunities for advanced autoimmune diagnostic testing and screening, growing incidence of autoimmune diseases, and technological advancements of autoimmune disease diagnosis in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific. (US), Danaher (US), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Siemens (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories. (US), and Abbott (US).

