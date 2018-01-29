China Information Technology, Inc.: CNIT Cloud-based Ad Terminals for Taoping Net and Taoping (??) App are Available in Fifteen Chinese Cities

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, today announced that the cloud-based ad terminals for Taoping Net and Taoping (??) App are currently available in fifteen Chinese cities, and is expected to expand to more metropolitan areas in the near future.

The cloud-based ad terminals locate at fifteen Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nanjing, Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Kunming, Quanzhou, Changde, Nanning, Chongqing, Huanggang, Wuhu and Hangzhou.

Taoping Net and Taoping (??) App, enabling consumers to buy and distribute ads wherever and whenever they want on CNIT cloud-based ad terminals. Taoping Net provides an advertising-resources trading service platform connecting screen owners, advertisers and consumers. Taoping (??) App, which enables customers to distribute, manage and monitor ads from mobile terminals, effectively satisfies the need to distribute fragmented ads. CNIT takes a certain amount of commission fee on every transaction Taoping Net and Taoping (??) App makes.

"This market expansion of CNIT terminals for Taoping Net and Taoping (??) App takes us one step further to perfect the Taoping new-media sharing platform, an ecosystem that creates a sharing economy benefiting every participant." said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of CNIT, "With our cloud-based ad terminals expanding to more cities in China, revenue from the commission fee will bring CNIT sustainable future cash flow."

For more information about Taoping Net, please visit www.taoping.cn, or download Taoping (??) App from Apple/Android app store.

About China Information Technology, Inc.

China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com.

