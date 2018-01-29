SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/29/18 -- (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Luxshare-ICT Inc. ("Luxshare"), a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector products, will be demonstrating their latest data center cable products using Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ active copper technology at the DesignCon 2018 expo on January 31 through February 1 in Santa Clara, California.

"Spectra7 is integral in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnects industry, and we are proud to be collaborating with them to demonstrate next-generation high-speed solutions," said Steve Burke, VP, Sales and Marketing at Luxshare-ICT. "This collaboration highlights our vision to build relationships that benefit our customers and partners, and provide flexible solutions to their toughest challenges."

"Luxshare's data center cable design team is world class, and we are extremely proud to be working with them," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The joint collaboration on 100/200/400 Gbps NRZ and PAM4 solutions is another major milestone in the validation of our data center technology."

VISIT SPECTRA7 AND LUXSHARE-ICT AT DESIGNCON

Luxshare-ICT will be showcasing products with Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ technology at Booth #717.

Spectra7 will be showcasing its GaugeChanger™ technology at Booth #851

ABOUT LUXSHARE-ICT

Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code: 002475) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. For more information, please visit http://en.luxshare-ict.com.

ABOUT DESIGNCON

Now in its 22nd year, DesignCon is the premier educational conference and technology exhibition for electronic design engineers in the high speed communications and semiconductor communities. Taking place annually in Silicon Valley, DesignCon was created by engineers for engineers and remains the largest gathering of chip, board and systems designers in the country. Combining technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos and exhibits, DesignCon brings engineers the latest theories, methodologies, techniques, applications and demonstrations on PCB design tools, power and signal integrity, jitter and crosstalk, high-speed serial design, test and measurement tools, parallel and memory interface design, ICs, semiconductor components and more. For more information, visit www.designcon.com.

ABOUT GAUGECHANGER™

GaugeChanger™ is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25Gbps NRZ and 50Gbps PAM4 enabling new connector standards of 100/200/400 Gbps.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

