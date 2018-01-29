SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/29/18 -- (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. ("FIT"), a leading supplier of interconnect solutions, will be demonstrating their latest data center cable products using Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ active copper technology at the DesignCon 2018 expo on January 31 through February 1 in Santa Clara, California.

"Spectra7 is a key technology partner for our high speed and high-density interconnect solutions," said Yan Margulis, VP Sales and Marketing at FIT. "We believe that the demonstrations at DesignCon will be well received by our customers."

"Foxconn is a leader in the data center interconnect market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "These joint demonstrations at 100/200/400 Gbps showing both NRZ and PAM4, are another major milestone in the validation of our data center technology."

VISIT SPECTRA7 AND FOXCONN AT DESIGNCON

Foxconn Interconnect Technology will be showcasing products with Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ technology at Booth #306.

Spectra7 will be showcasing its GaugeChanger™ technology at Booth #851.

ABOUT FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules for applications in computers, communication equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial and green energy field products. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components. For more information, visit FIT's website: fit-foxconn.com/.

ABOUT DESIGNCON

Now in its 22nd year, DesignCon is the premier educational conference and technology exhibition for electronic design engineers in the high speed communications and semiconductor communities. Taking place annually in Silicon Valley, DesignCon was created by engineers for engineers and remains the largest gathering of chip, board and systems designers in the country. Combining technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos and exhibits, DesignCon brings engineers the latest theories, methodologies, techniques, applications and demonstrations on PCB design tools, power and signal integrity, jitter and crosstalk, high-speed serial design, test and measurement tools, parallel and memory interface design, ICs, semiconductor components and more. For more information, visit www.designcon.com.

ABOUT GAUGECHANGER™

GaugeChanger™ is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25Gbps NRZ and 50Gbps PAM4 enabling new connector standards of 100/200/400 Gbps.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

References

