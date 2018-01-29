The Swaziland Water Services Corporation is currently selecting consultants to conduct a feasibility study for a 10 MW solar power project.The small, land-locked southern African country of Swaziland may soon host its first large-scale ground-mounted solar power facility. The Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC), in fact, has issued a tender to seek consultants for the feasibility study of a 10 MW PV power plant to be developed in the country. No details on the project's location, nor on the time frame for its development were given in the tender document. The deadline to submit technical ...

